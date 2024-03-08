Football – Mercato – PSG

Mbappé: After Booba, another rapper came out on Real Madrid!

Published on March 7, 2024 at 8:00 pm



The end of the road is approaching for Kylian Mbappé at PSG. And for good reason, as his contract is about to expire and it seems that everything is falling into place behind the scenes regarding his arrival at Real Madrid. An operation that delighted rapper Uzi, a PSG supporter, who convinced Mbappé deserved his moment at the Casa Blanca.

Weeks pass and the departure takes place Kylian Mbappé No PSG Seems to have been confirmed at the end of the season. Moreover, even before announcing his decision to the President Nasser Al–Sportsmanship In mid-February, Mbappé Was surprised by the rapper Bubba A few days ago who had also asked him to leave “Learn Life with Vinicius Jr.” Mu real Madrid.

Booba: “Go to Real to learn life with Vinicius. good luck”

“Kylian Mbappé, it’s not a clash. You’re overrated, you’re useless, you’re a tool of the system. Zero LDC, zero position taken (like most). Go to Real to learn life with Vinicius. Good luck”. This is the message Bubba Posted on his account X . In a completely different tone and register, the rapper Uzi gave an interview RMC Sport by section “Double Contact” of the media.

Uzi: “He deserves to go to Real and be happy”