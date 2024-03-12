Match: The absentees from PSG/Nice (Cup de France) become apparent

Given the injuries affecting both teams, a significant number of players will be absent for this Wednesday evening (9:10 pm), Coupe de France quarter-final PSG/Nice. Marquinhos will once again be very fair. On the bright side, there will be relatively few absences, but likely key midfielders.

Barely three days after the draw against Stade de Reims (2-2), PSG will play its quarter-final in the Coupe de France on Wednesday evening (9:10 pm) against a Nice team that is no longer progressing further in 2024. , but Ramois wasn’t much better before coming to the park. Two days before this PSG/Nice, Luis Enrique already knows that the players he will be able to call up and vice versa will not be able to use, for various reasons, with a lot of déjà vu.

Marquinhos towards new package for PSG/Nice

Compared to the last match, the injured Parisians should be exactly the same, so with four players who will be absent at the end. Long-term absentee Presnell, still in full recovery phase Kimpembe It Milan Screenier Still in the same situation as they have not resumed collective training two months after a major ankle injury, even though the Slovak is no longer so far away.

But the central defense will be devoid of a third player in person Marquinhos, who still hasn’t returned to training. PSG let him rest this Sunday but the captain is still struggling with his Achilles tendon and may not be back for several weeks according to the latest reports from Brazil.

Marquinhos is out of the Selecao matches against England and Spain on March 23 and 26. He is still suffering from his calf…he has been replaced by Flamengo central defender Fabricio Bruno. Ederson (Man City) is also out and is replaced by Leo Jardim (Vasco). — Eric Frosio (@froz91) March 11, 2024

The number of absentees should only be reduced to four as the marks must also be added Asensio in the list. Affected in Monaco, the Spaniard is still not back in training and is heading straight for the new package for PSG/Nice, having missed the last two matches against Real Sociedad and Reims. On the other hand, the Stars who blew against Reims at kick-off, the Mbappé, DembeleNuno Mendes and others Withinha This should start PSG/Nice which will give a place in the semi-finals.

Nice suspended in Ndayishmiye case

On the plus side, the medical point is short as it only concerns three players. Often, attacking midfielder Sofiane Diop Not to be there, the former Monegasque has had a series of stays in the infirmary this season. Another notable absentee, right-back Valentine Rose bush Given that Atal is now playing in Turkey, according to his coach Francesco Farioli he will not be handed over in time, leaving Lotomba alone at full-back.

But the most embarrassing thing for Nice is the possible absence of defensive midfielder Youssef Ndayashimiye, has been one of Jim’s most important players this season as he stabilizes the Nice team. His coach announced that he is going to test himself this Tuesday to find out if he can play against PSG while Nice-Matin has already announced that he will forfeit PSG/Nice.