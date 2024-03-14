Match: Luis Enrique’s conference after the match, Beraldo, his turnover, draw, etc. PSG/Nice (3-1)

Luis Enrique, satisfied with the qualification but very insulting in his comments, presented himself at the press conference after the qualification against Nice (3-1) in the Coupe de France. He commented at length on the match, its perpetual turnover, current results, Beraldo’s new good match and the upcoming Champions League draw.

We saw a great PSG during the first 30 or 35 minutes against Nice (2-1). What did you think of the first half hour and how do you want your team to behave during the low moments, which are normal?

” Good evening. First of all, this is our best first 30 minutes of the season, I agree. We faced an opponent who is as good defensively as Brest and is the team that concedes the fewest goals. We are very We were clear and able to create a lot of clear scoring chances. We were very complete. But football is strange and unfair… We conceded a strange goal before half-time (37th). It generated… you know. .. Ten minutes of doubt (he sighs). They had a lot of clear chances. But we knew how to cope. It’s very unfair, but that’s football. There’s no justice.

We came back very excited in the second half. We were far superior to our opponent and this third goal shows our superiority. We could have scored again. This match, against a very good opponent, I repeat, helps us improve aspects related to playing under pressure, defending or finishing. It is a very perfect match and I am very happy with it. »

To relive the highlights of the evening’s match, video highlights and goals from PSG/Nice (3-1) are available here 5https://t.co/c5OSaUCvwF — CulturePSG (@CulturePSG) March 13, 2024

You said the other day that your decisions don’t always make your players happy. Does tonight’s match and the fact that you are still in contention in all competitions help you to eliminate your turnovers and achieve their consistency?

“We are not an NGO, but a high-level football club”

“I don’t care. It’s normal for players not to be happy when they’re not playing. Today, if you ask the players who haven’t come off the bench, they’re not going to be happy. That’s normal. But what’s the objective? The team wins. Can. When they signed, they knew they had to be ready to give everything to be 100%. I am a trainer who turns around a lot. We are not in an NGO, but a high level football club. The players have to be 100%, Gotta be ready to give everything. If I trust you, that’s fine. Enjoy your minutes. If you’re not playing, fine. This is a very high-level competition. Whether I’m fair or not… To tell you the truth… I’m not interested in that.”

PSG are in first place in Ligue 1, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and have now qualified for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France. How far can PSG go this season?

“Football and the ball rolling on the pitch puts us all in our place. To date, the team is clearly improving. I think it will continue. But it will depend on the ability of my players to push themselves. We are at the prime of the season, at the beginning of its final third. We should not fear any team, in any competition. We just have to think about being more competitive, keeping in mind that the more players are ready to play, the better the team will be. We are in a very good period. We hope that the upcoming Cup, Ligue 1 and Champions League matches will be watched with great ambition and desire. »

PSG know their potential opponents in the Champions League 5 quarter-finalshttps://t.co/mrjVzpQqZL — CulturePSG (@CulturePSG) March 13, 2024

What did you think of scorer Lucas Beraldo’s performance this evening? Has his ability to adapt so quickly also surprised you?

“What I like most about him is his intelligence in reading situations. With the ball, he is very calm and makes passes in the heart of the game which gives us an advantage. He is also super intelligent without the ball. Faces faster or more powerful attackers. It’s the key to being smart while doing it. He has personality, no doubt about it. I repeat it but it’s a great find from Luis Campos. He gave us the opportunity to work with this player and we’re happy with him. He adapted very quickly in the team, yes. We are very happy that this happened. »

The Champions League round of 16 concludes this Wednesday evening with your match. Given the level displayed by other teams, in what areas does PSG still need to improve to compete with their potential opponents?

“I loved the Champions League match I was able to watch last night. There was a big rhythm. I was able to see who was worthy tonight. But I’m not going to give my preferences or pick a particular team. I mean none of our potential opponents want to draw PSG. no one I am sure of it. We are excited to play in these quarters. »