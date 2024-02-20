Massacre of migrants in Sonora: Peruvians among victims of attacks by armed group in Mexico

Ana Vidal’s mother confirms her son’s death to Telemundo – Composition Credit Infobae / 1800 Migrante / Anfolk Noticias Mexico

In Sonora, a Peruvian woman was killed in an attack by an armed group on a caravan of migrants. Mexico. The affected were traveling in a car towards the border USA. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Ana Vidal.

According to EFE AgencyAttorney General of State Justice of Sonora A four-year-old Ecuadorian child and a woman from Honduras also reportedly lost their lives.

On the other hand, he denied the first information that The death toll rose to 50. “There were never so many people, not even people passing through the area at that time. “Unfortunately, we have to confirm the news of the death of three people, one minor and two women,” he said. RPP.

Her brother described what the attack was like and the route they took – Credit Google Maps/CNN

Organizations dedicated to supporting evacuees helped the survivors and injured, who were transferred to Hermosillo Hospital. However, the incident has been handled discreetly due to fear of retaliation by these criminal groups.

For the moment, this Ministry of External Affairs The Peruvian embassy in Mexico has not commented on what happened.

Before his death was confirmed, Ana Vidal She was declared missing, so her relatives started searching for her.

“We don’t know anything about my sister, we don’t know if she is alive or dead, or wounded or left in the desert, our mother and the whole family in Lima are eager to know something about her,” her brother lamented to the institution. had done 1800 migrants.

The attack took place in Saric, north of Sonora – credit 1800 migrants

“At first we thought a car hit us from behind and the impact knocked us off the road and into a small ravine. After that, they switched on some lights and some men came out and the firing started, it was a burst of machine guns, they fired at us and we all ran to save ourselves, then Two trucks arrived And they were also shot, it was something horrible to see, suddenly another truck came and they opened fire with the first people who attacked us. It was reported that they were protesting the gangs, we even saw from the mountain that they set cars on fire,” he said. survivors.

“We left the town of La Reforma and in 10 minutes by car we passed the carnage. We were in three vans, the first one was mostly men, about 25 of us in total, the women in the front with the driver; there were two Dominicans and one Ecuadorian, the rest from different countries. There were men and the two vans following us had women and children,” added Carlos, the protected name assigned to him.

“They shot at us and We all ran to save ourselves, then two trucks came and they were also fired upon. All this was scary to watch. They used war weapons and also used grenade launchers or missile launchers,” he later said. Telemundo Ana’s brother, who was also traveling in the attacked car.

The injured and other survivors were taken to a health facility – Credit @Eco1_LVM

“My whole family is devastated. “They have taken away my daughter from me, and also my granddaughter who is left without a mother,” for her part, lamented. Mother of the victim

“The prosecutor’s office cannot complicate or cover up any of these atrocious acts committed against dozens of migrants,” said William Murillo, the organization’s president. Telemundo.

The attorney general also indicated that federal law enforcement forces had arrested eight people in connection with the attack. During the operation, firearms, chargers and tactical vests were recovered from the interveners.

Subsequently, both the detained people and the seized weapons were placed at the disposal of the concerned authorities.