Martygues in Minecraft EPN – Louis Aragon Media Library Martygues Friday March 1, 2024

EPN – Luis Aragon Media Library Quai des Anglais, 13500, Martigues

Martygues in Minecraft EPN – Louis Aragon Media Library Martygues, Mar 1, 2024.

The digital public spaces of the city of Martigues Martigues in Minecraft support all audiences in the appropriation of digital uses and tools. Friday March 1, 10:00 a.m. EPN – Luis Aragon Media Library Free with registration

Start: 2024-03-01T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-01T12:00:00+01:00
Expiration: 2024-03-01T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-01T12:00:00+01:00

Continue the collective work of creating Martigues in the Minecraft universe.

This activity is part of all collective workshops offered by the Digital Public Space (EPN) of the city of Martiguez.
This workshop will allow you to explore useful digital tools and applications in a user-friendly manner based on your level.
This is a group workshop supervised by digital moderators.

Our premises are labeled as SUD LABS by the Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region.
Find us on our Facebook page
Registration from https://logen.ville-martigues.fr

EPN – Louis Aragon Media Library Quai des Anglais, 13500, Martigues Martigues 13500 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur 0442443619 https://www.ville-martigues.fr/sligne-martigues.fr/service-martigues / public-digital-spaces ({“link”: “https://www.facebook.com/EPN.martigues/?locale=fr_FR”}, {“link”: “https://logen.ville-martigues. fr / »})

Martigues Minecraft

EPN Martigues

