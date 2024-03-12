Martinique is doubly affected by chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is a silent disease that is diagnosed very late. It affects more than 700 people in Martinique. Every year, health professionals and France Reign organize a national kidney week that allows individuals to get checked for free. A travel prevention operation that takes place in several towns on the island from March 9 to 15.

“Take care of your kidneys for your health tomorrow”, with these preventive words begins the National Kidney Week, which will be held in Martinique from March 9 to 15. For the first day, a screening center was set up at Dukos Shopping Center on Saturday March 9, 2024.



A screening and awareness operation was organized at Ducos Shopping Centre.

With professionals, visitors were able to test the presence or absence of albumin in their urine or fill out a form on their medical history. Nephrologists encourage the population to take action.

All week until Friday 15 March, free screening centers will be on offer across the island.

Chronic kidney disease is a silent disease that progresses quietly; It affects all generations without showing specific symptoms. It manifests itself when it reaches a critical stage.

National Kidney Week presents an opportunity for patients and health professionals to avoid or slow the disease if it is already present.

Martinique is exposed to twice as many cases of chronic kidney disease as France.

In terms of national statistics, the island is one of the overseas departments and territories with the highest cases of hypertension and diabetes, two pathologies with a strong influence on chronic kidney disease. Many have reached a critical stage.

Currently 900 people are undergoing dialysis treatment, meaning that the kidneys have been completely destroyed. Out of 900, you have 220 patients who have benefited from a kidney transplant. Dr. Violin Amal Nephrologist

A patient with severe renal failure should have their entire organization reviewed, starting with returning to the care center three times a week for 4 hours to dialyze. This helps cleanse your blood of all the toxins that your kidneys are no longer able to remove naturally.

(Re)see the report by Fabien Lyons and Thierry Soccan at the Marin Dialysis Center:

Reporting by Fabien Lyons and Thierry Sokkan.



The absence of a screening center in Martinique makes National Kidney Week an opportunity To get tested for free. Outside of this period, only the attending physician may perform the test.