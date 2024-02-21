USA

Martine Moise: Who Is the Widow of Former Haitian President Jovenel Moise and Why Is She Allegedly Involved in His Assassination

Photo of Admin Admin5 hours ago
0 47 4 minutes read

image source, Getty Images

caption,

Martin Moise was injured in the attack which killed her husband.

  • author, Drafting
  • role, BBC News World

Martine Moise, who was injured in the attack that killed her husband, then Haitian President Jovenel Moise, is now part of a list of dozens of defendants after a two-year investigation.

He is accused of “criminal complicity and organization,” according to a legal document leaked by a Haitian news portal.

Neither the former first lady nor her attorney has commented on the allegation at this time.

Moise, whose whereabouts are unknown, has used the social network in recent days to “Unjust Arrest” and which he described as “an endless chase”.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin5 hours ago
0 47 4 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

New Year’s horror: Tennessee man kills wife with hammer, confesses to entire crime

January 9, 2024

The Texas rapper was accused of kidnapping a woman and locking her in his garage for four years.

January 10, 2024

Schwarzenegger was detained at the airport for three hours and had to pay a fine – People – Culture

January 18, 2024

Nine Orthodox Jews were arrested after a fight over a secret tunnel in a New York synagogue

January 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button