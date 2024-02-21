Martine Moise: Who Is the Widow of Former Haitian President Jovenel Moise and Why Is She Allegedly Involved in His Assassination

image source, Getty Images caption, Martin Moise was injured in the attack which killed her husband.

Martine Moise, who was injured in the attack that killed her husband, then Haitian President Jovenel Moise, is now part of a list of dozens of defendants after a two-year investigation.

He is accused of “criminal complicity and organization,” according to a legal document leaked by a Haitian news portal.

Neither the former first lady nor her attorney has commented on the allegation at this time.

Moise, whose whereabouts are unknown, has used the social network in recent days to “Unjust Arrest” and which he described as “an endless chase”.

New charges

Haitian media highlighted that, although the extensive legal document indicts 51 people, It cannot identify who ordered and financed the killings of President Moise.

The 53-year-old leader was shot dead by a group of mercenaries, mostly Colombians, on July 7, 2021, at his private residence outside the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The latest charges were announced on Monday, when a Haitian news portal Ayibo post The indictment leaked, and was presented by the fifth judge, Walther Wesser Walther, who was leading the murder investigation.

In a 122-page legal document, magistrates lay charges against Martin Moise and 50 other suspects.

He maintains that the former first lady’s statements after her husband’s assassination were “so Marked by contradictions Which leaves a lot to be desired and discredits him.

Former First Lady

image source, Getty Images caption, Jovenal Moise’s wife is missing.

Martine Moise, 49, was seriously injured in the attack on her residence in Pétion-ville that resulted in the death of her husband.

endured Gunshot wounds on arm and thighIn addition to severe injuries to the arms and abdomen.

After the incident, she was rushed to the Port-au-Prince General Hospital amid much confusion and false rumors about her death.

She was then moved to Miami, USA, where she described her husband’s assassination as an attack by “highly trained and heavily armed” individuals seeking to sabotage the democratic transition in Haiti.

That same July 2021, she unexpectedly returned to her country, and her legal defense ensures that she is currently hiding in an undisclosed location for security reasons.

Martin Moise The investigation has been criticized on several occasions of her husband’s murder, considering that the magistrate in charge of the case has no interest in uncovering the truth.

The former first lady, who met Jovenel Moise during her university days, came out during his tenure to support civic and humanitarian causes.

She headed Fondasyon Klere Ayiti, a community development NGO on education and women’s issues, and was also the coordinating president of the Global Fund in Haiti, which seeks to fight HIV/AIDS, malaria and other diseases in the Caribbean country.

image source, Getty Images caption, Martin Moise and Queen Letizia of Spain at a charity event in Port-au-Prince in 2018.

A statement to notify him

As evidence against Martin Moise, the document cites the statement of Lionel Valbrun, who was general secretary at Haiti’s National Palace when the president was assassinated.

Walbrun alleges that Jovenel Moise arrived at Haiti’s National Palace, the official residence of the president, two days before the assassination.

According to the Secretary General, Martin Moise spent five hours removing “many things” from the palace.

It’s not clear what items she allegedly took, but the statement suggests the former first lady’s actions They did not answer “intuition” or “chance”.But he had foreknowledge of the coming events.

Walbrun also alleges that on the same day she called him and said: “Jovenel (Moise) has done nothing for us as president”.

The indictment also names another suspect, a former Haitian Ministry of Justice official Joseph Felix Badiou, who accused Martin Moise of conspiracy To overthrow her husband from power.

According to Badiou, the former first lady Conspired with then Prime Minister Claude JosephTo remove Moïse.

image source, Getty Images caption, Claude Joseph was still prime minister when Moises was assassinated, but was soon replaced by Henri.

Badiou alleged that Claude Joseph would lead the country until elections were held, in which Martin Moise would run for president.

Claude Joseph has also been charged with conspiracy and criminal organization.

Doubts about the current president

In a statement to the newspaper Miami HeraldJoseph asserted that he and the former first lady were being attacked by Haiti’s current president and acting prime minister, Ariel Henry.

which maintains that he was the Prime Minister until the assassination of Moises Henry was the “principal beneficiary” of this crimeHe then assumed office two weeks later and has been in power ever since.

Calls for his resignation have grown in recent weeks, with many Haitians condemning him The promise of holding elections has not been kept.

image source, Getty Images caption, There are those who point to the involvement of current Acting President Ariel Henry, but he is not listed as a suspect in the investigation.

Henry says elections cannot be called when the country is plagued by gang violence, which is out of control after the assassination of President Moise.

Claude accuses Henry of “weaponizing the Haitian justice system, prosecuting political opponents like me.”

“They failed to kill Martin Moise and me on July 7, 2021 and now They are using the Haitian justice system To promote their Machiavellian agenda,” he posted.

Henry Judge Walther Wesser is not on Walther’s list of defendants, although phone records suggest he is. Received several phone calls from a suspect In the hours after the murder.

The suspect who allegedly called the current president is Joseph Félix Badiou, the same man who has been quoted as accusing Martin Moise of plotting to overthrow her husband.

Henry has always maintained that he does not remember receiving a call from Badiou on the night of the murder.

However, the fact is Fire the prosecutor who tried to question him The phone calls drew criticism and further delayed the investigation.

The prime minister dismissed allegations of any connection with Moise’s killing as “fake news”.

Haitian authorities aren’t the only ones investigating Moise’s murder.

Four people have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States, where they were allegedly part of a plot to overthrow President Moise.