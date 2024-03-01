Map. Pollen allergies: Do you live in one of the 35 sections on alert this March 1?

necessary

If spring begins in just twenty days, the risk of allergies is real. 35 departments have been put on alert by the National Air Surveillance Network RNSA. Find them in our map.

Runny nose, itchy throat, watery eyes… If you have allergies part or all of the year, you will know these reactions in your body. Seasonal allergy season is already starting.

35 departments have been placed at high allergy risk by the National Air Monitoring Network, RNSA. They are located in part of Occitanie, in Aquitaine and on the Mediterranean coast, in Corsica and Grand Est.

Click on the map to know the location of your section.

The risk of allergies is not the same depending on the region. In the southwest, it comes from a mixture of cypress, alder and ash pollen. On the Mediterranean coast, the risk of allergies due to cypress pollen remains high. Among Grand Est, elder pollen is the most important. Elsewhere in France, the risk of allergy is low to moderate, the RNSA suggests, because of alder or even ash pollen.

Rain forecast for the next few days will leave pollen on the ground and give allergy sufferers some relief. According to the Ministry of Health, 20 to 25% of the general population in France suffer from allergic diseases.

The RNSA has sensors throughout France to analyze the risk of allergies throughout the year.