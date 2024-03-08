Many sexually transmitted infections are rising alarmingly in Europe: News

Since 2022, cases of gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia have increased alarmingly in the old continent, “Le Figaro”, reports Thursday 7 March.

European health officials are sounding the alarm. According to the report Le FigaroThe European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned during a press conference on Thursday, March 7, that a wave “worrisome“Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) have been observed in Europe in recent months. The organization has therefore called on countries to increase prevention work.

According to the agency’s detailed annual report, gonorrhea cases will increase by 48% in 2022 with 70,881 cases in the European Union, while syphilis cases will increase by 34% (35,391 cases) and chlamydia cases by 16% (216,508 cases). “This increase is as surprising as it is alarming“, insisted Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC.

Creating awareness about the transmission of STIs

The results show that there are “There is an urgent need to raise awareness of STI transmission and improve prevention, access to testing and effective treatment to address this public health challenge.“, continued ECDC in a press release.”We must prioritize sexuality education, expand access to testing and treatment services, and combat the stigma associated with STIs.Andrea Amon also hinted.