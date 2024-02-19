Many European governments summoned their Russian ambassadors

It has been three days since Russian dissident Alexei Naval died in prison, under unclear circumstances. After the British government summoned diplomats from the Russian embassy on Friday evening, the German and Swedish governments followed suit by summoning the Russian ambassador to their respective countries on Monday, February 19. According to AFP and Spanish press agency EFE, citing diplomatic sources, theThe government of Spain did the same.

According to a press release from the head of Swedish diplomacy, Tobias Billström, Stockholm has also taken the initiative at the European level to test the possibility of new sanctions against Moscow. previously, A German government spokesman condemned “cruelty” with whom “The Russian justice system works against those who think differently”. Follow our live stream.

The remains will not be returned to his loved ones for at least “14 days”. “Investigators told lawyers and the mother (by Alexey Navalny) That they would not return his body on which a so-called ‘chemical autopsy’ would be carried out for 14 days.Kira Armich, a spokeswoman for the opposition, made the announcement in a message posted Monday afternoon on social networks. The family of Alexei Navalny, who accuse the Russian authorities “lie”Estimated K “Kremlin Shows Its Teeth, Denies and Plays for Time” for “Hide Your Crime”.

His widow decided to continue the fight. “I will continue his work”, declared Yulia Navalnya in a video addressed to the Russians. She vowed to continue the fight against Vladimir Putin under her husband’s leadership and called on her supporters to join her. “There’s no shame in doing a little, it’s a shame to do nothing, it’s a shame to scare yourself.”

The tribute was quickly suppressed in Russia. Despite hundreds of arrests in the previous days, dozens of Russians continued to lay flowers at a monument in Moscow to honor the memory of dissident Alexei Navalny. Nearly 400 people have been arrested in Russia in the past three days and at least 150 have been sentenced to short prison terms.