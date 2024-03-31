Man dies of rabies in Guyana, possibly transmitted by bats: first in 16 years

Three patients died in a Cayenne hospital, at least one of whom was infected with rabies, regional authorities indicated this Thursday, March 28, 2024. This is the first case reported in Guyana since 2008.

It has been 16 years since this incident. Three patients died at a Cayenne hospital, at least one of whom was infected with rabies, the first documented case in sixteen years, the prefecture and Guyana’s ARS indicated this Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Rabies is responsible for many deaths

Three patients were admitted to the intensive care unit between February 17 and March 1, 2024,”from the site Gold panning Eau Claire”in southern Guyana.

“Patients died a median of 10 days after admission. Refers to a press release published by ARS. Analysis is still ongoing to determine the cause of death of the other two.

Experts have launched a long series of analyzes to understand the origins of these deaths. Still responsible for rabies today Thousands of human deaths worldwide every year.

The mechanism of contamination is unknown at this stage, said Anne Lavergne, head of the Virus and Host Interaction Laboratory at the Pasteur Institute.

First in 16 years

In France, on metropolitan territory, no human case of rabies has been reported since 1924. But in 2008, a human case was reported in Guyana, recalled Anne Lavergne, head of the virus/host interaction laboratory at the institute. priest.

“The main reservoir of rabies in South America is the vampire bat Desmodus rotundus.She explained to AFP, quoted Le Figaro.“It is possible that an entire colony of bats is infected in a short period of time, making the probability of an encounter in the local human population high.” she added.

Infectious disease is fatal to all species, including humans. Only bats are immune to rabies.