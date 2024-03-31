Mallory-Weiss Syndrome: What is it, what is the treatment?

This digestive syndrome can be quite impressive but is usually benign.

Mallory-Weiss syndrome is a complication caused by After violent vomiting causal Vomiting of blood “Haematemesis” is called: “This syndrome corresponds to digestive bleeding during vomiting efforts”Gastroenterologist Dr. Stephan LeClair explains. “Following these repeated vomiting efforts, A Ulceration Blood vessels at the esophageal junction, i.e. at the bottom of the esophagus, can rupture, causing bleeding. The doctor continues. This is a syndrome Totally normal Because it represents “3 to 10% upper digestive bleeding”, These incidences are probably underestimated because in most cases, affected people do not seek medical attention. The syndrome does not usually cause serious complications

What are the reasons?

Mallory-Weiss syndrome occurs following attempts to vomit food, Bile or else Stomach fluid. This may be due to vomiting GastroenteritisFood intolerance, caused by a virus or as a component severe alcoholism. People suffering from alcoholism represent a large proportion of patients affected by Mallory-Weiss syndrome: “With these pathologies we vomit a lot, the last vomits are bloody because of the stress on the esophageal junction” calls the doctor back. “Vomiting blood can be gross but you have to go there emergency to be the first blood test And one Measurement of constants“ These tests are used to check for possible signs of seriousness – even if they are rare – such as tachycardia (increased pulse), high blood pressure or even the presence of anemia. In 2% of cases, these serious symptoms can lead to a state of shock that can result Dizziness.

A syndrome that usually resolves on its own

Mallory-Weiss syndrome usually resolves on its own and the patient does not seek medical attention. Emergency treatment depends on the severity of the bleeding: “During the emergency room visit and after the blood test, the patient had a Gastroscopy That is, an abdominal examination with a gastroenterologist.” This exam involves passing a camera through the mouth to look at the bottom of the esophagus and look for a tear. “The patient will also start Antacid treatment Intravenous with drugs that inhibit the proton pump, to prevent stomach acid from getting worse. Dr. Stephan LeClair explains. Establishment ofOne or more clips over the torn area May also be used to stop bleeding.

Dr. Thanks to Stéphane Leclair, Gastroenterologist.