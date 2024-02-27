Make your painting projects easier with this VEVOR spray machine!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Paint guns are as practical for the professional as they are for the DIY enthusiast. In fact, it greatly facilitates the handling of large surfaces, while allowing the paint to dry more quickly. That’s why Leroy Merlin offers you this VEVOR spraying machine, gun included.

VEVOR spraying machine with paint gun

equipped witha Quiet, brushless 1800 W motorThis machine is offered by Leroy Merlin A smooth and even finish on all surfaces.

to read

Maisons du monde: Make room for relaxation with Times Square sofas on sale!



she Ideal for beautifying large areas such as a deck, fence, or exterior of a home.

Its detachable design Greatly facilitates cleaning after each use, a significant advantage!

Made for or made or made for Can be used on a wide range of materialsThis is a gun Both are suitable for indoorsOn your home furniture or your garden furniture, For exterior only.

With this machine you can Use different types of liquidssuch as latex, enamel, clear putty, primer or varnish.

to read

Amazon offers you the Laresar Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at an exceptional price!



Thanks for “High Efficiency Airless” technologyThis tool helps to more effectively remove coating problems, bubbles or cracks.

The maximum flow rate of the device is 2.2 L/min, And the pressure can reach up to 3300 PSI. Content flow control button Allows you to adjust the output to precisely meet your needs.

Leroy Merlin: A pistol synonymous with performance and reliability

Fan-shaped design Provides a better atomization effect of the gun.

15 m high pressure hose and 0.5 m extension rod Facilitate access to difficult areas.

to read

Leroy Merlin: Don’t miss 15% off the Dexter Mini Plunge Saw!



High quality metal gun and needle Ensures a perfect and smooth finish.

pump, Wear-resistantExtends the life of the device.

Ergonomics of equipment Increases comfort in useHence reducing user fatigue.

This is equipped with a paint gunAuto-off function and dust-proof switch.

to read

Lidl: Arm yourself with this selection of accessories and kitchenware for under €19!



a Intuitive pressure level display and adjustment button Allows to reduce the evaporation effect.

Pressure relief valve Ensures better stability, while fluidity brings more beauty to your finish.

Some details about the product

Your order will include : Wall paint gun, 15 meter high pressure hose, extension rod, spray gun, nozzle, supply hose and user manual.

Technical characteristics of the spraying machine:

to read

Ikea: Get the BÅRSLÖV convertible sofa at an incredible price!



Red color

Motor Power: 1800 W

Maximum flow: 2.2 L/min

Maximum Pressure: 3300 PSI

Compatible nozzle diameter: 0.4-0.5cm/0.15-0.21in

Item Dimensions: 32.2 x 40 x 40.6cm/12.7 x 15.7 x 16in

Voltage: 220V

Frequency: 50 Hz

A VEVOR spraying machine with paint gun is available from Leroy Merlin At a price of €224.19 instead of €277.64A decrease of 19.25%.