Magazine staff calls to “save” title “60 million de consomméteurs”

Magazine employees 60 million customers Call for “Save” title “in danger”, due to insufficient investments, inform their representatives in a press release published on Tuesday 19 March. Asked by Agence France-Presse, the management of the National Consumer Institute (INC) did not want to comment.

Employing about fifty people, 60 million customersBorn in 1970, published by INC. “An independent public service newspaper, without advertising it would not be profitable enough”, staff representatives note. But, according to him, monthly “Continued to weaken deliberately in recent years” 2021 with the elimination of eleven positions and the non-replacement of eleven departures. In addition, “Subscription campaign and digital development on hold” And, regarding the budget for comparative trials, ” (his) A core business, it has halved in five years”They are sorry.

Mentioned in the Senate report on the 2022 budget “Gradual reduction in subsidy amount” For INC, from 6.3 million euros to 2.7 million euros between 2012 and 2020. however, “It’s because the grant allows him to hire experts and conduct tests that the magazine can then include interesting surveys”Senators noted.

The junior version of the magazine was launched in December

An audit was ordered by the Ministry of Economy, the supervisory authority, in 2023, putting several scenarios on the table up to the sale of the title. Selling ideas to competing magazines what to chooseOr for consumer organizations, come regularly.

Another scenario has since been developed by INC’s staff and management: it would involve keeping the magazine currently in paper and digital versions. “To expand brand usage 60 million customersStrengthening Consumer Education », summarize employee representatives. The junior version of the magazine was launched in December 2023. They also suggest that “Multiply partnerships for in-depth studies and surveys and enhance collaboration with consumer organizations”.

The ministers of Bercy, Bruno Le Maire (Economy), Olivia Grégoire (Business) and Thomas Cazeneuve (Public Accounts) have been asked for the meeting. “so that they can quickly decide on the fate of the title”.

“Citizen-consumers need more than ever education, reliable and independent information to understand and inform their choices and avoid the traps associated with fraudulent practices”Staff representatives insist.

