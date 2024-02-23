Madeff’s president is “concerned” by Europe’s possible “exit from the game”.

In an interview with Les Echos, Patrick Martin decries the severing of ties with the United States and a form of naivete in the face of “China’s commercial over-aggression”.

Meddef’s boss, Patrick Martin, said on Thursday that he was “concerned” about the situation in Europe and the risk of being “out of the game” amid the lure of the United States and China’s commercial “over-aggression”.

“I’m worried,” observes Patrick Martin in an interview with Les Echos. In terms of “activity, investments and capital flows”, “what strikes me is the huge connection between Europe and the United States that we see”. Add to this “China’s commercial aggressiveness” and there is, according to the Madef president, “a big risk that Europe will be taken out of the game”.

“Red Line” on CIR.

“We are quite dissatisfied with the way Europe has been managed in recent years,” he says, adding that it should be “more pragmatic and less naive”. “We remain very pro-European,” he clarifies, however. In France, Madeff “shares the sentiment with executives that activity should accelerate in the second half”, with growth expected to range from 0.8% to 1% this year.

On Sunday, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire cut the government forecast to 1% from 1.4%. Patrick Martin in Les Ecos states that “He explained that there would be no tax increase. He would reassure us by making it clear that there was no question of the promised reduction.”

For him, calling businesses like Research Tax Credit (CIR) for questioning assistance is a “red line”. “We can undoubtedly save a few million here or there, by correcting some of the windfall effects. But it would be a very bad sign to question the CIR when we should be investing more than ever in innovation,” he notes.

“waiting period”

Patrick Martin would love the savings “on the health system”, especially absenteeism. According to him, there is “inflation of sick leave and their cost, especially among young people”. We must “stop this uncontrolled increase”, but not “by shifting this burden to supplementary health insurance and therefore to companies”.

Medeff “defends the idea of ​​a real waiting period”, except for serious pathologies. Its president also considered it “premature” for the government to send a new framework letter on unemployment insurance “for reasons of respect for the social environment and social partners”. Finally, he believes that negotiations on the employment of seniors “will be successful”, but “we should not expect revolutionary measures”.