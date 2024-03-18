Macron to ask Russia to stop fighting in Ukraine during Paris Olympics, Putin says he is “ready to examine all proposals”

Vladimir Putin during his presidential victory speech, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Moscow. Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP

“Ask for their truce during the Olympics”Ukrainian journalist Natalya Moshechuk said at the end of the interview on Saturday, March 16 that Emmanuel Macron gave to many Ukrainian media, represented by M.me Moshechuk and his colleague Yulia Galushko. “It will be asked, yes”The French president replied.

As is customary before all Olympic Games, France, as the host country, presented a resolution on the Olympic Truce to the United Nations for a vote. It was adopted on November 21, 2023 with 118 votes, and no votes against (only 2 abstentions) and “application” To all members of the General Assembly of“Observe the Olympic Truce in the Spirit of the United Nations Charter” Throughout the duration of the Paris 2024 Games (July 26 to August 11).

Russia’s re-elected Vladimir Putin said on Sunday evening “Ready to consider all proposals” While raising the possibility of an Olympic ceasefire in the war in Ukraine during a speech to the press at his campaign headquarters. But the Russian president added that he had no plans to start negotiations “Only because the enemy is trying to gain time due to shortage of ammunition”According to the state news agency TASS.

During the interview on Saturday, broadcast by several Ukrainian media (1+1, We Ukraine, United News, Telemarathon), Emmanuel Macron also mentioned that France will follow “Choices made by the authorities of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ” Asked about the possibility that Russian athletes could participate in the Paris Olympic Games under a neutral banner, the French president recalled that “The choice that was made is that Russia, as a country, is not present and the flag is not present, but the athletes, in fact, can be present.”

Emmanuel Macron, who warned “That no deviation or objectionable comment has been made in this regard” will not be tolerated, said he regards this choice as one “A message of peace, international unity (…) But who by no means accepts the fact that we want Ukraine to return to your country for its full sovereignty, its territorial integrity and lasting peace..

“Whoever is willing to abide by these conditions is welcome in Paris”

The IOC requires Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral banner at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games – a system hit by international sanctions for Serbs and Montenegrins during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The athletes concerned will also only be able to compete as individuals, effectively barring any display of Russian sporting power during team events, and they must not have actively supported Russian aggression in Ukraine — full stop. Double checked by international federations, then the IOC.

According to the fifth fundamental principle contained in the Olympic Charter, “Sports organizations in the Olympic movement must apply the principle of political neutrality”.. It is also recalled that the IOC must “ to protect its independence, maintain and promote its political neutrality”.

Asked about this, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Saturday: “We put conditions. These conditions will not be changed: whoever is willing to abide by these conditions is welcome in Paris. Anyone who does not want to follow them is not welcome. » Mr. Bach was traveling to Chamonix as part of the centenary celebrations of the first Winter Olympic Games, notably with France’s Minister of Sports and Olympic Games, Amelie Aude-Castera. The next meeting of the IOC Executive Board will be held on March 19 and 20.

