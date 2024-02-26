Macron receives about twenty allies from Kyiv in Paris this Monday

Emmanuel Macron is bringing together the German chancellor, the Polish president and about fifteen heads of state and government in Paris this Monday to reaffirm his support for Ukraine.

About twenty heads of state and government, mainly European, are meeting in Paris on Monday at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron to reaffirm their support for Ukraine, a critical situation facing Moscow and whose fate hinges on Western aid.

Win or lose Ukraine “Depends on you”President Volodymyr Zelensky told his colleagues on Sunday, who will address the meeting held at the Elysée presidential palace via video conference.

The meeting will be attended by most European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda, and the prime ministers of around 15 EU countries. “Ukraine is fighting for itself, for its ideals, for our Europe, The French head of state assured X on Friday, On the eve of the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion. Our commitment to them will not weaken.

At a time when American support, crucial to Kiev, is still blocked in Congress, and when the prospect of Donald Trump’s return to the White House is giving the European Union a cold sweat, Emmanuel Macron has called on Europe to “mass explosion” Against Russia. Resurgence of cyber and information attacks from Russia “more and more aggressive” According to Elysee, the meeting will also discuss, J“intimidate” Russians. The meeting will be attended by the American and Canadian representatives as well as the head of British diplomacy, David Cameron.

“We are not tired”

is the goal “Reorganize and review all means to effectively support Ukraine”Elysee suggests, at a time when Kiev, lacking weapons and ammunition, finds itself in a very difficult situation against Russia. “It contradicts the impression that things are falling apart, reaffirming that we are not tired and that we are determined to fail.” Russian aggression. We want to send a clear message to Putin that he will not win in Ukraine.”French insists on presidency. “We are neither resigned nor defeated”Hammering Alice, “There will be no victory for Russia in Ukraine”.

If new aid announcements are not planned, participants will check routes “Do better and more decisively”While Kiev confirmed on Sunday that half of the promised Western weapons were delivered late. “Everyone is doing everything they can in terms of arms delivery. We should all be able to do better together, each to the best of our abilities.According to the French Presidency, while certain Europeans, particularly Paris and Berlin, accuse themselves more or less openly of not being adequate.

“Indecision causes more death and destruction”

Several countries, including France, Germany and Italy, have signed bilateral security deals with Kiev in recent weeks, but the European Union, which has provided 28 billion euros in military aid since the start of the war, has struggled to keep its commitments, particularly in terms. of Shell Delivery.

“Europeans have the means to do remarkable things”, noted former US diplomat Debra Kagan during the Atlantic Council conference on Friday. Also “If Ukraine already had F16 fighter jets, if it had Germany’s Taurus (missiles), we would see a completely different conflict today.”she added. “Indecision causes more death and destruction”she warned.

$60 billion in American aid has also been blocked in Congress for months. Ukraine sure isn’t the United States“Don’t Give Up” Against Russia and will end the vote, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Chmygal announced on Sunday.