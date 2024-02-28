LVMH enters into exclusive negotiations to buy “Paris Match”, Bernard Arnault’s revenge

Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, in Paris, June 15, 2023. Michel Euler / AP

And finally, Bernard Arnault achieved his goals. Within six months, the CEO of luxury group Louis Vuitton-Moët Hennessy (LVMH) could own the weekly. Paris match, which he had wanted for years. On the occasion of the presentation of its annual results, the Lagardere group announced on Tuesday 27 February that it has “An offer to buy a security has been received Paris match From the LVMH Group » And decided “To start exclusive discussions with later”.

With the conclusion at the end of November 2023 of the public purchase offer (OPA) launched in 2022 by Vincent Bolloré, the entity of the group chaired by Arnaud Lagarde is firmly absorbed by the Vivendi group, Paris match So once again the ownership is preparing to change. The transaction amount was not disclosed.

The announcement of this operation is a dramatic turn of events, but also the logical conclusion of a chain of events that has been going on since 2020 with Arnaud Lagardere at the mercy of shareholders. Even today, the group’s media division – it Europe 1, Europe 2, RFM, The Sunday Journal (JDD), Paris Match – is facing difficulties, and in 2023, its turnover will decrease by 9%.

A turn of theatre, as Vincent Bollor spent months trying to convince the European Commission to green light his takeover bid. Paris match in his possession. The Breton entrepreneur chose to twist the editorial line of People magazine, to give it the appearance of a news magazine and sell the property more profitably. gala – So the request is accepted “solution” Demanded by European distrust – rather than relinquish the press title desired by his trade rival, Bernard Arnault.

But it’s also a logical conclusion, since the luxury billionaire made Arnaud Lagardere in the spring of 2021, with a buyout offer. JDD The idea of ​​getting his hands on the weekly published in 1949, the year of his own birth, has not left him – for a sum of around 80 million euros. Despite the annoyance that Vincent Bollor may have inflicted on him by snatching the title from under his nose, Bernard Arnault is far from turning his back on him.

Unlike most advertisers, the LVMH group never stopped buying ad pages. JDD (For example, on Sunday 25 February, he was the only one), despite the extreme right-wing change in editorial line led by the editorial director, Geoffroy Lejeune, and the disapproving comments due to this support. Bernard Arnault is also still a shareholder, with 7.7% of the capital, of the Lagardere group that comes under the control of Vivendi. It remains to be seen whether that will remain in place beyond June 15, 2025, which is the end date of the period for exercising transfer rights for Lagardere shares announced at the end of 2023.

