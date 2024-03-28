Technology
Luxury watches for frugal entrepreneurs: Transform your wrist without emptying your wallet
The Rolex Explorer II is an iconic steel sports watch, but its price can be a deterrent. Fortunately, there are options that offer the same style and functionality without breaking the bank. Discover our selection.
Best overall alternative to the Rolex Explorer II: Christopher Ward Seelander GMT
- A balanced blend of style, functionality and affordability.
- Inspired by the Explorer II, with a refined design and smaller case size.
- Swiss GMT movement from Celita, superb Super-LumiNova lume and 150m water resistance.
- Attractively priced, under $1,500 on the bracelet.
- Available in several colors including a particularly attractive dragonfly blue.
Seiko 5 Sports Field GMT
- An ideal option for tight budgets, offering good value for money.
- A more compact, rugged style at 39mm and Cal. With automatic movement. 4R34.
- A busy aesthetic, but a sense of resilience and closer to the Explorer II.
Ball Engineer III Outlier
- One of the toughest watches on the market, ideal for adventure.
- Featuring an in-house movement with GMT function and 200m water resistance.
- Ultra-strong 904L steel housing and tritium tube lumen for continuous visibility.
Grand Seiko SBGN003
- A more elegant design thanks to Zaratsu Polishing, but still reminiscent of the Explorer II.
- 9F86 quartz movement accurate to 10 seconds per year with independent local time setting.
- A popular choice among enthusiasts, available at many retailers.
Tudor Black Bay Pro
- Capturing the spirit of the vintage Explorer II “Steve McQueen” with a modern design.
- The 39mm size is appreciated by enthusiasts, with an aesthetic inspired by the Explorer II of the 80s.
- Although it costs more than $4,000, it is significantly more affordable than the Explorer II.
These alternatives to the Rolex Explorer II prove that it is possible to find a watch with similar features and style at a more accessible price. Whether you’re looking for the best overall option or a watch to fit a tight budget, this selection offers a variety of choices for all tastes and needs.
