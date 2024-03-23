Lung cancer: “We’re seeing more and more of it in non-smokers”

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in France: Geraldine Mayer and Anne Orenstein welcome Professor Marie Wisles, a pulmonologist specializing in thoracic oncology in “Bonjour Doctor”.

In this program dedicated to lung cancer, Geraldine Meyer and Anne Orenstein receive Professor Mary Wisleys, A pulmonologist specializing in thoracic oncology. He is the scientific leader of the study Cascade which provides lung cancer screening using low-dose CT.

Also in “Bonjour Doctor”, the testimony of Brigitte, who suffered from lung cancer and participated in the Cascade study.

to listen Broadcast on 09/28/2023 Preventing and detecting ENT cancer: “Tobacco plays a cofactor”

