Lula accuses Israel of “genocide” in Gaza, Macron and Sisi’s joint call against the offensive in Rafah, Washington threatens to block UN resolution… This Sunday February 18 – What to remember from the Liberation Hamas-Israel conflict

In the West Bank, two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli attack. According to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health, two men, aged 19 and 36, were shot dead this Sunday following an Israeli army raid in the Tulkarm camp, in the West Bank Authority. At least five other people were wounded during the operation, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. For its part, the Israeli military confirmed in a press release the death of a man suspected of participating in an attack specifically against Israeli forces. The events take place in the context of high tensions and increased violence in the Palestinian territory since the October 7 attack by Hamas in Israel and the start of the war in Gaza. On Sunday, European diplomacy chief Josep Borrell predicted that tensions in the West Bank, including an increase in attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, “A real obstacleFor a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

For the EU, colonial attacks in the West Bank are an obstacle to a two-state solution. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, believes this Sunday that tensions in the West Bank, where attacks by settlers against Palestinians have increased. “The Real Obstacle” For a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. “I’m surprised because everyone talks about ending the war in Gaza, but no one talks much about the West Bank, which is the real obstacle to a two-state solution.Judged the officer from the podium of the Munich Security Conference. The West Bank is in turmoil, with levels of violence against Palestinians rising since October 7, already at an all-time high.

Lula accused Israel of “genocide” in Gaza. “What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not war, it is genocide.” This Sunday the President of Brazil declared against the Jewish state. From Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended an African Union summit, Lula also drew parallels to the extermination of Jews by the Hitler regime. “What is happening to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip (…) has already happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews”.Lula commented. “This is not a war of soldiers against soldiers. This is a war between a highly prepared army and women and children., added the South American leader, a veteran of the left. The comments are among the most viral comments ever made on the ongoing conflict by Lula, a leading voice in the South, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the G20.

Macron and Sisi’s joint call against the offensive in Rafah. French head of state and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed “His strong opposition” For the Israeli offensive in Rafah as well “Instead of any forcible displacement of population” towards Egypt, which will form “Violation of International Humanitarian Law”, according to a press release from Elysee on Sunday. The two leaders spoke on telephone on Saturday. “expressed their strong opposition to the Israeli offensive in Rafah, which would lead to humanitarian devastation on a new scale, as well as any forced displacement of the population to Egyptian territory, which would constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and an additional threat to regional escalation”.

The United States has threatened to block a new vote in the UN Security Council. After weeks of discussions, Algeria, which launched the initiative after a decision by the International Court of Justice in late January, called on Israel to stop any possible action. “Genocide” In Gaza, a vote was requested for Tuesday morning, several diplomatic sources indicated. The last version of the text viewed “Calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire which must be respected by all parties”. Draft resolution “Palestinian Rejects Forced Displacement of Civilian Population”. And calls for an end to this “Violation of International Law”. He also once again demands the release of all the hostages.

Like previous texts condemned by Israel and the United States, however, it does not condemn the October 7 attack. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned the decision on Saturday, reiterating that she “as opposed to” Ongoing diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire, including further release of hostages. “For these reasons, the United States does not support” Vote on this text and “If we come to vote on the current project, it will not be adopted”she warned, implicitly threatening a veto.

New US strikes against Houthis in Yemen. The US military announced on Sunday that it had launched new strikes a day earlier against Houthi rebels’ missiles, drones and submarines in Yemen. The army has “Five self-defense strikes successfully conducted against three mobile anti-ship missile systems, one autonomous submarine and a naval surface drone”The United States military command for the Middle East, Centcom, said in a statement. “This is the first time (the military) has detected the use of autonomous submarines by the Houthis since the attacks began on October 23.”, Centcom added. The Houthis say they are attacking ships belonging to Israel, of which the United States is a key military ally, which it claims supports Palestinians in Gaza.

