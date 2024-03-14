Luis Enrique’s radical exit on his locker room and his turnover

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Once again, Luis Enrique made several changes to his team composition for PSG – a nice shocker in the Parisians’ victory in the Coupe de France (3-1). Mbappé, Dembélé or Donnarumma, for example, returned to the eleven when Barcola or Achraf Hakimi left. A rotation that has become Luis Enrique’s trademark, he is not really a fan of consistency for his players’ playing time.

“I don’t care if it suits you or not.”

And the PSG coach fully accepts the fact that his decisions can cause frustration in his group. In a press conference last night, the Parisian technician addressed the topic of competition with direct words to say the least. “I don’t care about any of that!” It is normal that players are not happy about not playing and they are angry. The objective is to win the club. If a player signs, he must always be 100%. I see a lot of what happens during training. PSG is not an NGO, but a football club! If the coach has faith in you, it’s perfect. If not, practice…I don’t care if you like it or not. »

