Luis Enrique’s announcement of Mbappé cashing in on his playing time

Will Kylian Mbappé feature in PSG’s starting line-up to welcome Reims? Around noon we will know more with the announcement of the match sheet for the match. A few days after his performances at Real Sociedad and in the Champions League, Mbappé could pay the price for the precise management of Luis Enrique, who is determined to prepare for next season’s future without his star.

Holders in C1 and Cup, lower in Ligue 1

L’Equipe and Le Parisien, in their daily editions, agree that Mbappé could start on the sidelines, specifically to make room for Goncalo Ramos or Randle Kolo Muani. It must be said that according to the team, Luis Enrique was very clear about his future playing time with Mbappé. Even Luis Enrique would have warned Mbappé that he would not be so organized in Ligue 1 if he had guaranteed that he would play him every time in the Champions League and Coupe de France. Bondi’s crack is therefore warned. Confirmed with lineup against Reims?