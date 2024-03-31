Luis Enrique sacked Mbappé, a recognized ex-PSG
With PSG leading Ligue 1 and still involved in all competitions, Luis Enrique is taking the opportunity to turn his team around, even with Kylian Mbappé. The management was validated by former Capital Club coach Luis Fernandez, who believes this keeps everyone involved.
Luis Enrique kept up the suspense at a press conference on the eve of Saturday’s Classic.Om. asked about the possible tenure of Kylian MbappéNo coach PSG replied that ” Everything is possible in life ” It must be said that the capital club has another important deadline, starting on Wednesday with the semi-finals of the Coupe de France. Rancebefore his double confrontation against FC Barcelona In the quarter finals of the Champions League. In this context, Luis Enrique Don’t hesitate to replace his starting 11.
“I have to have a common vision of what’s best for the team”
” I am aware of the importance of classics for the supporters and the club. Our aim is to win this match. But as a team leader, I must have a common vision of what is best for the team. That’s my job. I have to make decisions based on what I think is best for the team. There will be people who disagree. But we will go to Marseille to be competitive “, explained Luis Enrique.
“He’s on the right track with Paris Saint-Germain”
Management which is completely convenient Luis Fernandez : ” When I was coach of Paris Saint-Germain I was an exercise specialist », recalled the former coach PSG in the show Stephen time on RMC “ Turnover was a priority for me. for what Because it keeps the group with the desire, the motivation, the desire to prove to their coach that they can play. Tomorrow is the match against Marseille. This coach, he has already practically won the championship. Wednesday’s Coupe de France semi-final against Rennes, and there’s this famous Barça that will arrive. They will need to be in the best possible condition. Since it came out, I’ve observed how it works, I’ve discussed it, I’ve seen it with players. We may not like it, but for the moment, in his vision, he is on the right track with Paris Saint-Germain.. »