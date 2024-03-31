Football – PSG

Luis Enrique sacked Mbappé, a recognized ex-PSG

Published on March 31, 2024 at 10:30 am



With PSG leading Ligue 1 and still involved in all competitions, Luis Enrique is taking the opportunity to turn his team around, even with Kylian Mbappé. The management was validated by former Capital Club coach Luis Fernandez, who believes this keeps everyone involved.

Luis Enrique kept up the suspense at a press conference on the eve of Saturday’s Classic.Om. asked about the possible tenure of Kylian MbappéNo coach PSG replied that ” Everything is possible in life ” It must be said that the capital club has another important deadline, starting on Wednesday with the semi-finals of the Coupe de France. Rancebefore his double confrontation against FC Barcelona In the quarter finals of the Champions League. In this context, Luis Enrique Don’t hesitate to replace his starting 11.

“I have to have a common vision of what’s best for the team”

” I am aware of the importance of classics for the supporters and the club. Our aim is to win this match. But as a team leader, I must have a common vision of what is best for the team. That’s my job. I have to make decisions based on what I think is best for the team. There will be people who disagree. But we will go to Marseille to be competitive “, explained Luis Enrique.

“He’s on the right track with Paris Saint-Germain”