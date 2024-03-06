Sports

Luis Enrique: Riolo demands his departure and offers PSG a deal!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Published on March 6, 2024 at 5:30 am

The marriage was announced on July 5, 2023, between Luis Enrique and PSG. The union was contractually sealed until the summer of 2025. However, Daniel Riolo took advantage of rumors of Enrique’s possible return to FC Barcelona from Spain. Both sides want a divorce to put Thiago Motta in charge of the Paris Saint-Germain team.

in spain, Louis Enrique Keeps a good rating according to the Iberian press. And that’s good, because at the end of the current financial year, Xavier Hernandez will bow at FC BarcelonaAs Jurgen Klopp has Liverpool. and to change the legend of BarcaCule Club’s management committee will consider the last coach to lift the Champions League: Louis Enrique.

Luis Enrique rose to fame at FC Barcelona

At least that’s what it is Cadena SER At the beginning of the week has advanced, information that confirms team In its Tuesday edition. sports director Deco Will be seen in the former player FC Barcelona A safe choice to relaunch the Blaugrana locomotive. Especially from the other side of the Pyrenees, the possible return of Luis Enrique albeit under contract PSG According to June 2025 is not impossible Brand. “We also follow his career closely because he has already seen many twists and turns and it would not be strange if he comes back as a coach in Spain one day.”

“Thiago Mota? I campaign for him because he is the coach of the future.

Do not understand the management and ideas put in place Louis Enrique Mu PSG This past week, Daniel Riolo Banking demanded changes from Parisian management in return for QSI’s strong figures: Thiago big. Here are the comments made by the editor of RMC During the broadcastAfter ft Monday evening. “Thiago Motta? I campaign for him because he is the coach of the future. Half of Europe wants him. Luis Enrique is the coach of the past, even if he goes to Barca.”

