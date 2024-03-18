Luis Enrique made a big announcement

Lately, Luis Enrique has been in the spotlight with PSG. Despite a thoroughly controlled doubleheader in the round of 16 against Real Sociedad in the Champions League and the Ligue 1 title in their hands, the Spanish technician hit the headlines for his lackluster management of Kylian Mbappé. While Bondinois’ departure to Real Madrid at the end of the season is no longer in doubt, Luis Enrique decided to start him low and did not hesitate to bring him out during several meetings. Suspected of maintaining a less than cordial relationship with his best player, the former Spain coach apparently turned the page when he watched KM7 perform on the Montpellier lawn on Sunday.

After the rest of this announcement

The author of the hat-trick, the captain of the France team, played the whole match and his coach wanted to be mysterious, but also complimentary about it. Evidence that he has definitely turned the page on this mess, later this Monday made a big announcement on his social networks. Indeed, a fan of live streaming on Twitch like he did during the World Cup in Qatar, the former midfielder announced that he will return to the entertainment platform during the international break. So, Luis Enrique will be live this Thursday at 8 p.m. An opportunity for the former FC Barcelona technician to present a personal project he worked on with his family and answer questions posed in the chat. Will he reveal anything about PSG’s season? Feedback on his Twitch channel on March 21 at 8pm!