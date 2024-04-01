Luis Enrique insulted by Mbappé on exit? The Parisian coach’s response in a surprising sequence

During the OM-PSG Classic this Sunday, social networks were ablaze with Kylian Mbappé’s insults as he left the field, with Luis Enrique saying he “didn’t see anything” and responding with irony.

More memes will probably emerge from this sequence in the coming days. In a press conference this Sunday, after PSG’s win against OM (2-0), Luis Enrique performed once again. In addition to his explanation on the Parisian performance, the Spanish technician could not escape questions about Kylian Mbappé.

On March 31, 2024

On social networks after the match, Internet users got excited about a sequence: the exit of Kylian Mbappé, replaced by Goncalo Ramos shortly after the hour mark. As he left the pitch, the Parisian striker uttered some words which, according to some, were insults addressed to his coach. Even if there is nothing to confirm the nature of his remarks or to whom they were addressed.

PSG coach Luis Enrique at the press conference after the Classic, March 31, 2024

At the press conference, a reporter asked Luis Enrique if he was aware of the offensive comments the player had made against him. The former Barca coach, who hinted at a laugh and then a kind of grimace, said: Fine Fine.

Earlier on Prime Video, he said he was “tired” of Kylian Mbappé constantly justifying his management: “It’s always the same music, every week. It’s boring. I’m a coach, I make decisions every day. And that’s what I’m going to do until my last day at PSG. I always try to find the best solution for Paris. Sometimes I can be wrong but those are my choices.”