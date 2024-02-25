Football – PSG

Luis Enrique embarked on an “impossible” mission at PSG

Published on February 24, 2024 at 11:30 pm



Luis Enrique is a true believer in change. The PSG coach has rarely renewed the same XI. The Spanish technician has experimented numerous times with his team composition since the start of the season. The Parisian coach also revealed that he wanted to create a tough competition in his locker room.

Last summer, this PSG Trust Luis Enrique to change Christophe Gaultier. The Spanish technician arrived with the intention of bringing toughness and aggression to the locker room. It took a while for his method to catch on, but it seems everyone has embraced his way of doing things.

Luis Enrique is a fan of change

And since his arrival, Luis Enrique A fan of change. The Spanish technician has rarely returned the same XI to PSG. Former coach ofSpain Also said in a press conference that he wants to instill strong competition in his locker room so that all players are involved and stay at a high level.

“We want competition, competition”