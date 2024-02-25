Luis Enrique embarked on an “impossible” mission at PSG
Football – PSG
Published on February 24, 2024 at 11:30 pm
Luis Enrique is a true believer in change. The PSG coach has rarely renewed the same XI. The Spanish technician has experimented numerous times with his team composition since the start of the season. The Parisian coach also revealed that he wanted to create a tough competition in his locker room.
Last summer, this PSG Trust Luis Enrique to change Christophe Gaultier. The Spanish technician arrived with the intention of bringing toughness and aggression to the locker room. It took a while for his method to catch on, but it seems everyone has embraced his way of doing things.
Luis Enrique is a fan of change
And since his arrival, Luis Enrique A fan of change. The Spanish technician has rarely returned the same XI to PSG. Former coach ofSpain Also said in a press conference that he wants to instill strong competition in his locker room so that all players are involved and stay at a high level.
“We want competition, competition”
” Can you guess the starting eleven? My goal is to have 22 starting players. I know it’s impossible, but that’s my goal. I want to have two players at each position. If I know that I am calm for two matches, the second will play and if he plays well I will have to come back to my level. When a player is not playing, he can quit. But above all, he must fight. There has to be competition, competition. This is essential, this is what I try to generate in all my teams. Our aim is collective, so that PSG supporters can see a team that is fighting ” said Luis Enrique This Saturday, before receiving Rennais Stadium This Sunday at the Parc des Princes.