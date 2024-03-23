Sports

Luis Enrique at Barça, Laporta provokes PSG

Photo of Admin Admin44 mins ago
0 44 1 minute read

Barca will cross paths with PSG in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. In Catalonia, rumors are already reporting Catalan interest in repatriating Luis Enrique.

PSG and Barca will engage in a merciless battle on the pitch but will also be out of it in a few weeks during the Champions League quarter-finals. While Luis Enrique Moody is doing well with the club, some rumors in Spain are already talking about a return to Barcelona to replace former Spain manager Xavi. Enough to react even to the president of the Catalan club, who wanted to clarify the subject in order not to get out of hand between two teams who hate each other politely and who are no longer firing in the same category financially. , at least for now.

Luis Enrique, Laporta leave suspense at Barca

During a long visit to Mundo DeportivoThe Barca president clearly responded to the rumors by hinting: “Louis is someone I like a lot, he has character, personality, he’s very good and I like that kind of person. But out of respect for Xavi, we didn’t talk to Louis or anyone. (…) I say that whoever wants to come to Barça has to wait until the end because we will not touch anything until Xavi makes a decision. If he decides to leave, those who really want to come to Barca will have to wait and wait. If they don’t wait, nothing will happen because we have a solution. Way to close the door without actually closing it and putting a bit too much pressure on PSG. Officially, Luis Enrique nevertheless recalls that he was more focused than ever on the Moody Club project. It is also hard to imagine the Île-de-France management letting go of their coach at Barça a year after his arrival. As a reminder, Paris can still achieve the historic treble under Luis Enrique.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin44 mins ago
0 44 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Guessand and Nice implement logic in Bordeaux

January 20, 2024

Formula 1 | Ferrari introduced the SF-24, its new F1 for 2024

February 13, 2024

Bayern Munich take out Lazio and avoid unpleasant surprises – C1 – 8th – Bayern Munich-Lazio (3-0)

3 weeks ago

Jean-Louis Gasset’s first strong selections

February 22, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button