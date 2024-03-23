Luis Enrique at Barça, Laporta provokes PSG

Barca will cross paths with PSG in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. In Catalonia, rumors are already reporting Catalan interest in repatriating Luis Enrique.

PSG and Barca will engage in a merciless battle on the pitch but will also be out of it in a few weeks during the Champions League quarter-finals. While Luis Enrique Moody is doing well with the club, some rumors in Spain are already talking about a return to Barcelona to replace former Spain manager Xavi. Enough to react even to the president of the Catalan club, who wanted to clarify the subject in order not to get out of hand between two teams who hate each other politely and who are no longer firing in the same category financially. , at least for now.

Luis Enrique, Laporta leave suspense at Barca

Vuelvo a mi channel de Twitch, el jueves 21 de Marzo, 20:00.https://t.co/13b4hMYxDu pic.twitter.com/Ft0aPeEC9j — Louisenrique (@LUISENRIQUE21) March 18, 2024

During a long visit to Mundo DeportivoThe Barca president clearly responded to the rumors by hinting: “Louis is someone I like a lot, he has character, personality, he’s very good and I like that kind of person. But out of respect for Xavi, we didn’t talk to Louis or anyone. (…) I say that whoever wants to come to Barça has to wait until the end because we will not touch anything until Xavi makes a decision. If he decides to leave, those who really want to come to Barca will have to wait and wait. If they don’t wait, nothing will happen because we have a solution. Way to close the door without actually closing it and putting a bit too much pressure on PSG. Officially, Luis Enrique nevertheless recalls that he was more focused than ever on the Moody Club project. It is also hard to imagine the Île-de-France management letting go of their coach at Barça a year after his arrival. As a reminder, Paris can still achieve the historic treble under Luis Enrique.