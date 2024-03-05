Luis Enrique and Kylian Mbappe made a big decision

This Tuesday evening could be the end of a long soap opera that has been going on for several weeks around Kylian Mbappé (25 years old) and Luis Enrique. Substituted at Nantes, substituted on the hour mark against Rennes and taken off completely at half-time in Monaco, Bondinois seems to be paying dearly for announcing his departure at the end of the season, all now in anticipation of an 8th Champions League final at the Real Arena in San Sebastian. .

At a press conference, the media awaited Luis Enrique in San Sebastian to discuss Kylian Mbappé’s treatment. But there again, Luis Enrique maintained doubts about his presence… and his own. “Where’s the translator?” I don’t understand the translator. It’s a question about Mbappé, but I don’t know, I didn’t understand. The translator doesn’t understand, ask a simple question” A few minutes later, the Parisian coach would answer: *”Maybe yes, maybe no.”

But according to information from Parisian, Saturday morning’s discussion between Luis Enrique and Kylian Mbappé helped convince the Spanish manager of the good state of mind of the Parisian No. 7, who would also have shown more involvement and gone through a training session on Saturday. The Blues captain intends to be present for this Champions League return match, as guaranteed qualification remains quiet for at least a few months.

For its part, daily team Confirming that for weeks, Kylian Mbappé has planned his daily life around C1, his ultimate objective with Paris is to end his adventure in style before joining Real Madrid. Luis Enrique, who is aware of the motivation, also intends to take a step forward at Paris Saint-Germain, who have not played in the quarter-finals of the Big Year Cup since 2021. So it is in every interest of both parties that this evening of March 5, 2024 does not feel like a new drama…

