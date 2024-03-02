Business
Lost packages, mystery packages: should we be wary of them?
In Brest, Rochefort-en-Terre (56), Vannes, maybe soon in Quimper… In Brittany, in empty spaces or, mostly, in shopping malls, but also online, here and there, strange ephemeral points of sale are opening. Wrapped packages pile up, in all shapes. It’s impossible to know what they hold, it’s a lottery. Three euros for 100 grams, 19.95 euros or 40 euros per kilo, 50 euros for five kilos… prices vary from one store to another. The phenomenon is gaining popularity thanks to numerous videos on the social network TikTok, where young people try their luck and unpack their packages while filming themselves.
(TagsToTranslate)France