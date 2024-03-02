Business

Lost packages, mystery packages: should we be wary of them?

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 48 2 minutes read

In Brest, Rochefort-en-Terre (56), Vannes, maybe soon in Quimper… In Brittany, in empty spaces or, mostly, in shopping malls, but also online, here and there, strange ephemeral points of sale are opening. Wrapped packages pile up, in all shapes. It’s impossible to know what they hold, it’s a lottery. Three euros for 100 grams, 19.95 euros or 40 euros per kilo, 50 euros for five kilos… prices vary from one store to another. The phenomenon is gaining popularity thanks to numerous videos on the social network TikTok, where young people try their luck and unpack their packages while filming themselves.

(TagsToTranslate)France

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 48 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

A phenomenon that is gaining more and more followers in France

3 weeks ago

Here are the areas affected by the fuel shortage

3 weeks ago

Kering has bought an iconic building in New York for 885 million euros

January 23, 2024

Was Anne Hidalgo defending the use of large family cars in 2014? – Exemption

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button