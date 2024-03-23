‘Los Chapitos’ and ‘El Mayo’ hit Zambada: US bans 15 Sinaloa cartel members and six companies

According to the DEA, ‘Los Chapitos’ is the most powerful group in the Sinaloa cartel today. (Credit: Infobay Mexico | Jovani Perez)

He The Sinaloa Cartel Another blow came from the authorities USA. Treasury Department this Friday New restrictions were announced against 15 members criminal organization and Six Mexican companies. Among other things, the accused are accused of laundering money and supplying fentanyl to Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s sons ‘Los Chapitos’ and his partner, Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada.

New restrictions imposed by Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)) was announced this March 22 by Wally Adeyemo, Undersecretary of the Treasury Department in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the official statement, it is approved involved in various stages and to varying degrees in the “Black Peso Market” (BMPE) scheme Money Launderer A product of the sale of fentanyl by the Sinaloa cartel.

In fact Never recorded beforeThe new restrictions were reported jointly for both ‘Los Chapitos’ and ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, with operators and suppliers working individually for each group.

The list includes 15 individuals and six companies. (Credit: OFAC)

Similarly the brothers were also informed Arturo d’Artagnan And Porthos Marin GonzalezTwo young men, aged 26 and 27 respectively, spearheaded this BMPE scheme through a cell phone company. Smart Depot; which are located in Culiacan and Mazatlan, Sinaloa and Cancun, Quintana Roo.

The report suggests that, in coordination with the Sinaloa Cartel’s fentanyl suppliers, the Marin brothers negotiate the sale of the opioid in the United States and then use the profits from the illegal sales. Buy a cell phone to American companies.

After transporting electronic devices to Mexico, Sold in stores Smart Depot.

“As Smart Depot prospered and expanded, Sinaloa cartel traffickers made illicit profits in their national currency,” the Treasury Department said.

The Marin Gonzalez brothers were included in the new sanctions. (Credit: OFAC)

The list of people newly sanctioned by OFAC is led by the company Smart Depot and the Marin Gonzalez brothers, who are accused of providing, or attempting to provide, financial, material or technical assistance, or goods or services in support of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Likewise, he points out JORGE ALEJANDRO GARCIA VELAZCO and his wife MYRA GISEL GONZALEZ CORDEROWho, based in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, uses his cell phone business, Cellulandia. SLRC Workshop and StoreSame way as Marin.

For their part, in particular, the country’s authorities indicate the stars and stripes that have been approved by ‘Los Chapitos’ – led by IVAN ARCHIVALDO GUZMAN SALAZAR-, is:

Alan Gabriel Nunez Herrera (previously approved).

Jesus cracks Andrade (previously approved).

Rolando Verduzco Castro.

Jesús Manuel Leon Valdez, aka ‘El Güero de las Tracas’.

These last two subjects, known as fentanyl suppliers, may have used the BMPE scheme run by the Marin brothers to launder their own profits.

In addition to fentanyl, Verduzco Castro is a supplier Methamphetamine, heroin and cocaineAnd often works in coordination with Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, a member of ‘Chapo Isidro’. Take Beltran. For his part, Leon Valdez, formerly an associate of ‘El Chapo’, oversees methamphetamine and fentanyl laboratories in Las Tencas, Tamazula, Durango.

On August 4, 2022, DEA Phoenix seized approximately 1,175,000 fentanyl pills supplied by Rolando Verduzco in the Phoenix area. (Credit: DEA Phoenix | OFAC)

Also included in the list Adilene Mayre Robledo ArredondoKnown as the sister-in-law of the Marin Gonzalez brothers, as well as their brother, Ivan Yareth Robledo Arredondo, who were indicted for their alleged involvement in the trafficking and laundering of fentanyl. money, as well as recruiting drug traffickers to participate in the BMPE scheme.

Four companies founded by Culiacan-based Adilene Robledo and Ivan Robledo were also included. About it:

buffalo (Food Arrangement)

Sweet Volcano (Food Arrangement)

Royal Room Dress (Clothes/Formal Wear Retailers)

Total appearance (Clothes/Formal Wear Retailers)

According to OFAC, in addition to ‘Los Chapitos’, the Marin brothers also used the BMPE scheme to launder drug proceeds for members of the Sinaloa cartel reporting to Zambada Garcia.

For this reason, they were allowed Jesus Norberto Larranaga Herrera,’30th’; Victor Lizaraga Martinez, ‘this 20′ (former police officer turned high-level operator for ‘El Mayo’); CARLA GABRIELLA LIZARAGA SANCHEZ, wife of Jesús Larrañaga and daughter of Víctor; and brothers Alexis Vergara Meza,’The Winnie’, And Edy Vergara Meza,’sump’; These last two suppliers of fentanyl.

“As suppliers of methamphetamine and fentanyl, among other drugs, they coordinate their distribution across the United States, launder money and traffic cash. Jesús Larrañaga also uses the profits of illegal drugs Buy weapons that is smuggled across the border into Mexico,” the indictment reads.

It should be noted that the US Zambada is offering $15 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Garcia, while he is offering $10 million for the Guzmán Salazar brothers.