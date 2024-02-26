LoL players have been clamoring for a new nerf for this champion that is currently wreaking havoc in Summoner’s Rift.

With League of Legends patch 14.4, Riot Games tried to put the brakes on several champions that are currently very strong in the meta. The power of Twisted Fate, very unstable on the three lanes, was reduced, the rune of the rune had a strong effect on Yone and Yasuo, and the most influential character of the moment was not forgotten. however, For the community, the nerves he endured are not enough.

Not-So-Torture Trent

For some time now, Maokai has been wreaking havoc in the Rift, especially due to the early season changes. At the support position, he had over a 55% win rate before the last patch. A ridiculous win rate that makes him the best champion in the game. A situation which, of course, could not last. So the developers reduced its power during the last update… and suffice to say it doesn’t help much. The character now has a win rate of 54.4% (or even more than 55% at certain ranks) and is still the best champion on Summoner’s Rift.. A situation in which the players have a gift to annoy.

Maokai needs a nerf hotfix. It’s still early in the patch, but there’s enough data to see that it’s still broken and the nerfs clearly haven’t done much. I think the item changes intended to support this patch really make it stronger than anything else. A win rate of over 55% means it needs to be nerfed, can we really give this champion significant nerfs now I’m tired of banning it if my support doesn’t like it.

Yes, because according to Riot Games’ calculation method for balancing champions, Maokai clearly falls into the category of people who should go through power drops. A situation that is even more dire as it has now lasted for 4 patches.

Sad players

In the comments, many agree with our author, and especially do not understand the choice of Riot Games.

“They keep bashing him like he’s barely a 51% winrate champion, like he’s a bug.”

“He’s been at 55%+ for 4 patches, clearly not affected by the recent nerfs. He’ll probably get another nerf to tone him down in the next patch”

“This champion has been broken since the beginning of the season, but all they’ve done is hate and make excuses for it lightly. Just make the right adjustments. Some champions kill instantly for less than that.”

To make matters worse, It looks like there are no changes planned for Maokai during patch 14.5. The first balance changes are known, and while Seraphine will receive major adjustments, Tortured Trent doesn’t seem to be a priority for the developers. If you don’t want to face him, the best you can do is to keep banning him (he’s the second most banned champion at the moment with a 26% ban).