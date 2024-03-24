Loans: The new Losau Health Center was inaugurated

The new Losau Health Center, which has been operational since the beginning of the year, was inaugurated this Thursday March 21 in the presence of Pascal Thibaut, President of Edifim Company, Nicolas Patriarch, Mayor of Lons, Gilles Aumel, expert engineering. Aedifim Santé, Julien Camborde, the architect of the building, all partners as well as practitioners who have already joined the site.

Built in three years

Built on a plot of around 7,000 m² at 2 Allée Cassiopee, the curved building on three levels (R + 2) provides 3,000 m² of space dedicated to health. It has 146 free and private spaces and a car park with accessibility for people with reduced mobility.

The 40 lots are occupied by 55 practitioners, about 70% of whom own their space, and about fifteen assistants complete the medical center’s staff.

Dominique Fillieux

The client, Aedifim Santé, is a branch of Bayonne real estate developer Aedifim specializing in the construction of health centers, which was created in 2015 (see box below). Its president, Pascal Thibaut, welcomed the deadline for this achievement: three years. “This is still a long time for professionals who want to set up quickly, but this type of project is starting with a blank sheet,” he argued.

Finally served by the T4 bus line

He then thanked Mayor Nicholas Patriarch for his assistance in all phases of the project. The latter explained that “it was a real challenge to install such equipment here”. An ambition that he wanted as a “signal” for the northern entrance to the city and that he is happy to inaugurate. The mayor is more than satisfied that no euro has been paid by the municipality in this operation.

A Perlic pharmacy has also been installed in the new building, the mayor of Lons, also president of the Pau Bern Pyrenees Mobilites joint union, suggests that the T4 bus line will be extended here to make it a “stronger district. Municipality”. For a mixed union, this line extension would cost 100,000 euros.

On site, there are general practitioners, dentists, nurses, a pharmacy, analysis laboratory, as well as multiple medical specialties.

The project’s designer, Gilles Aumel, returned to the work carried out “in trust with all partners from design to construction of the building”, and welcomed the occupancy rate since the car park opened. .

The health center provides a complementary approach between primary care (general practitioners, dentists, nurses, radiology, cardiology, angiologist), paramedical care (analysis laboratory, pharmacy, hearing aid specialist, optician, orthodontist) as well as an autonomy platform oriented towards prevention. and rehabilitation (musculo-motor system specialists, physiotherapists, osteopaths, podiatrists, orthoptists, psychomotor therapists).

Ossau also offers specialties related to women, childhood, adolescence and obesity: psychiatrists, gynecologists, psychomotor therapists, physiotherapists and perinatal, pre and postpartum, psychologists, orthoptists, speech therapists, dieticians – nutritionists.

Dominique Fillieux

Mini-Creche and Daycare

The center also benefits from a common room with a terrace used by specialist doctors and external surgeons for meetings, training and advanced consultations, as well as a mini-crash that welcomes the children of health professionals on a daily basis and ‘daily care for patients.

All operations were carried out by local companies. A symbol of the place, including a giant wooden ladder in the shape of DNA, which is the work of a local craftsman.

“Basic Methodology for Designing Health Centers”



“Facilitate access to care and improve its quality”, “Better coordination between care pathways and health professionals”, “Support new practices”, “Fight medical deserts…” Many of the speakers on this inaugural evening words.

They also underlined that “health centers or health centers are of great interest to practitioners, who wish to work in a network with appropriate technical means, just like municipalities and local authorities, who want to develop a health offer close to the inhabitants.

To respond to this growing demand Aedifim Santé has developed “an original method for designing health centers, in close collaboration with practitioners and in touch with the challenges of each sector concerned”. “Creating a health center requires bringing together and listening to health professionals to design a specific project and then meet the technical challenges and implement it meeting the requirements of each medical practice,” underlined Cecil Delahaye. , Edifim Sante Project Manager. “Practitioners define their way of working and based on that we design each practice or laboratory, delivered turnkey. We always ensure that our health centers have only medical practitioners and professions and ensure complementarity of specialties. »