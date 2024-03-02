Liverpool pay legend Paul Pogba

The four-year ban on Paul Pogba was announced around the world. And the reactions are multiplying and rather unanimous. To see Pogba end his career this way (the player still announced he was going to appeal, editor’s note) is heartbreaking for many. Including for his opponents. Known for never being soft on the 2018 world champions, former Scottish international (54 caps) and ex-Liverpool player (and coach), Graeme Souness, published a moody post in his column Rajinda Sandesh. Briton isn’t giving up on Pogba, but his bloody tribute shows the man’s frustration at seeing such a talent ruin his career.

“The lazy and dishonest Paul Pogba’s four-year ban made me unhappy – even though I was right about it. I have criticized Paul Pogba many times during his career and some people seemed to enjoy it. But I was saddened this week when I learned that he has been banned from football for four years for a doping offence. For me, there was never any doubt about Pogba’s abilities. I saw in him a player with great technical ability and superb physicality, who had the potential to become one of the best midfield players our game has ever seen. It was his lack of honesty and low level of effort that always disappointed me. To be honest, he was lazy. A talent like him should ensure that he is remembered as one of the best players in the world long after he leaves the stage. Instead, it ruined his career. After winning the World Cup with France in Russia in 2018, he let himself go and never fully invested in the team’s cause of play. ». Harsh review as a tribute.