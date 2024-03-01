LIVE – War in Ukraine: West warns Putin after his comments on “real threat” of nuclear war

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West of the “real threat” of nuclear war should the conflict in Ukraine escalate. Washington condemned the “irresponsible rhetoric” and France called on the Kremlin master to “not escalate”. Follow the latest information.

Kamikaze drones France’s Armed Forces Ministry will order 2,000 remote-operated munitions (MTO) of French design in the coming weeks, the first 100 of which are intended to be delivered to Ukraine by this summer, Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced Thursday. “I decided to order 2,000 remotely operated weapons for the needs of the French army and Ukraine,” the minister declared during a visit to the factory of the manufacturer of Delaire drones in Labage, a suburb of Toulouse (south-). West). “Kamikaze is absolutely fundamental in conducting drone operations” and will be able to form “a complement to the Caesar cannon in terms of artillery,” he argued. black sea Russian diplomatic chief Sergei Lavrov is expected in Turkey, whose president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is trying to restart an initiative to secure the movement of ships in the Black Sea. The Russian Foreign Minister has been announced for two days at the diplomatic forum in Antalya (South), the annual meeting of Turkish diplomacy with friendly countries: he is to meet his counterpart Hakan Fidan there and possibly meet with the Turkish head of state. , such as during his visits to Ankara. Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Turkey has taken precautions to maintain relations with both sides in the conflict. Hello and welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to Ukraine. Get the latest information on the conflict against Russia here.

On Thursday, February 29, Vladimir Putin warned Westerners that a “Real Threat” In his address to the nation, an annual summit where he defined Russia’s priorities, in the event of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine to nuclear war. This new exit on nuclear power was described by Washington “Irresponsible Rhetoric”. France, for its part, summoned the master of the Kremlin “Don’t Play Climbing”.

Emmanuel Macron confirmed that every one of his words on Ukraine was “weighted” And “Measurement” After his comments about sending ground troops to the country, which earned him dismissal from his key colleagues and a strong response from Vladimir Putin.

French diplomacy also estimates that Russia is “Very likely” behind the “Destabilization Attempts” In Moldova, where pro-Russian separatists in the Transnistria region requested help from Moscow.

On the ground, the Ukrainian air force claimed to have shot down three Russian fighter-bombers on Thursday, bringing to 13 the number of Russian military aircraft that Kiev claims to have destroyed in two weeks.

The Russian military signaled that it had repulsed the landing of special forces commandos from Kiev in occupied southern Ukraine, and claimed the dead. “up to 25 soldiers” And another captured, information partially confirmed by Ukraine.