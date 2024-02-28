News

LIVE – War in Ukraine: “We have an ammunition supply problem,” Zelensky insists

– Zelensky’s move. Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Albania on Tuesday evening to attend the Security Council meeting this Wednesday. It is his first visit to the Balkan country since Russia invaded his country. Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasni assured that Albanians “stand in solidarity with Ukraine in the heroic fight against Russia.”

– kyiv encouraged by Macron’s position. The words of the French president, who believed that sending Western troops to Ukraine “cannot be ruled out”, were “a good sign”, the Ukrainian president welcomed on Tuesday. Speaking to AFP, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Mykhailo Podoliak, acknowledged that this option was only a “proposal for discussion” for the moment, while the announcements “moved the discussion to another level”. “Mr Macron now shows a deep understanding of the dangers the war in Ukraine poses for Europe,” he said.

– “Russia does not threaten France. Even after the French head of state’s remarks, Alexander Makogonov, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in France, reiterated that Russia “does not threaten France. It is a creation, it is part of a political myth.” “Do you have a Russian official or a law threatening France? Everything has been invented, at a given moment, we have to return to common sense,” he insisted.

– Ukraine is “not a priority”. Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, said Tuesday that the wave of immigration along the United States’ southern border remains a “priority” over financial aid to Ukraine. Lawmakers are “actively” seeking solutions to the multibillion-dollar spending package, including aid to Ukraine, but that country’s “priority is our border with Mexico,” he added.

