LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russia claims to have destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones flying over southern territories overnight

Russia said on Saturday it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones overnight, mainly in the Rostov region, which borders Ukraine.

Three civilians were killed Russian shelling killed at least three civilians and wounded three others in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Donetsk regions located in east-central, southern and eastern Ukraine, officials said on Saturday. A 7-year-old boy was among the injured, they said, while a 16-year-old boy was killed. Earlier in the day, the governor of Donetsk region said about 200 people had been evacuated from villages on the front. Moscow says it has no intention of killing Zelensky “If some of you are hoping to get rid of the leader of the Kiev regime in this way, I will disappoint you: this is not part of our plans,” the UN’s deputy ambassador for Russia, Dmitry Polyansky, told security. Council, Russian news agency TASS reported. “Do you really think that if we wanted to kill Zelensky’s motorcade, we wouldn’t be able to?” he said, referring to Wednesday’s Russian strike against a hangar in Odessa, not far from visiting Volodymyr Zelensky. With Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “I don’t know if this is an exact number” In an interview with the Italian channel Rai, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was the target of about ten assassination attempts by Vladimir Putin. Information provided to him by Ukrainian intelligence, indicating that he was not keeping up to date with Russian companies. International at the LCI grounds In Ukraine’s mines, women have been helping since the war. A team from LCI went to meet its underground miners, who are replacing the men going forward. International 47 Ukrainian drones intercepted by Russia Russia said on Saturday it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones overnight, mainly in the Rostov region, which borders Ukraine. “Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed one drone on the territory of the Belgorod region, two in the Kursk region, three in the Volgograd region and 41 in the Rostov region,” the Russian army announced in a statement on the social network. Update on the situation Turkey is set to host a Russia-Ukraine peace summit. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was ready to host a Russia-Ukraine peace summit if necessary but reiterated his support for Kiev’s territorial integrity after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. “While continuing our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue to work to end the war and favor a just and negotiated peace,” he stressed.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kouleba, warned the West on Friday against "dropper aid" to Ukraine, adding that only regular deliveries of military equipment would make it possible to avoid an escalation of the war. "This strategy will no longer work. It is over and, if things continue as they are now, it will not end well for all of us," he said after a meeting with some of his counterparts. He called for "an unrestricted and timely supply of arms and ammunition to ensure that Ukraine defeats Russia." Torture is "deliberate Russian policy in Ukraine." Russian armed forces and their proxies are systematically resorting to torture in the occupied territories of Ukraine, which has become a "deliberate policy", said Alice Jill Edwards, UN Special Representative on Torture. "Torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment "The number of credible allegations of other forms" indicates that "torture is an element of Russia's war policy," she assured the United Nations Human Rights Council. "These serious crimes do not appear to be the result of chance or accident."

The minister also called for Western-organized military training, weapons maintenance services as well as military equipment production to be transferred to Ukrainian territory, an operation that would create a logistical advantage for his country.

Kouleba invited all those who doubted that the war could go beyond the borders of Ukraine “Wake up and read the history books”. According to him, this will allow “To avoid a situation where you have to make decisions on a completely different scale of disaster to save your own villages, towns and regions”. “Weak Decisions: No More War. Strong Decisions: End War. That’s Simple”He declared.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, for his part, stressed that Ukraine’s Western allies “Red lines must be drawn for Russia”Not for himself and“Exclude any kind of support for Ukraine” Echoing recent statements by the French president.

In late February, Emmanuel Macron announced that ground troops should not be sent to Ukraine “exclusion”In the name of “Strategic Ambiguity” And everything will be done to ensure that Vladimir Putin’s Russia loses this war.