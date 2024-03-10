LIVE – War in Ukraine: Pope Francis calls for “the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate”.

In an interview with Swiss public television RTS, Pope Francis called for “negotiations” between Russia and Ukraine. “I believe that the strongest are those who see the situation, think of the people and have the courage to raise the white flag,” the sovereign pontiff declared, while the conflict has now been going on for two years. Follow the latest information.

Bombing A woman was killed this Sunday in a Ukrainian bombing that targeted a Russian border village, the Russian governor announced. “Kulbaki village bombed from Ukraine today”suggested the Russian governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoyton. “A Woman Was Murdered”He clarified. In addition, three Russian S-300 missiles struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Mirnograd, injuring nine people, including a teenager, according to Vadym Filashkin, the Ukrainian head of the Donetsk region. The Vatican’s accuracy after the Pope’s interview Pope Francis addressed Russia and Ukraine in an interview with Swiss public television RTS that aired Saturday “Negotiate”. Shortly after the broadcast of this interview, the director of the Vatican press office clarified to the Italian press agency ANSA that the Pope was not asking Ukraine to surrender. “The Pope uses the term ‘white flag’ and responds using the image suggested by the interviewer, ending hostilities, ending the ceasefire with the courage to negotiate”., says Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican Press Office. It adds: “In interviews elsewhere, speaking of other conflict situations, but referring to any war situation, the Pope clearly stated: ‘Negotiation is never surrender.’ 10 days in jail for changing the name of his wifi network Russian news agency Ria-Novosti reported on Saturday that a Moscow court sentenced a student to 10 days in prison for naming his WiFi network “Slava Ukraine,” a cry for Kiev’s forces. By changing the pre-installed name of his WiFi router to “Slava Ukraine!”, the Moscow State University student “promoted the slogans of Ukrainian nationalists,” the court assured in its decision, cited by RIA-News. drone Russia claimed on Saturday that 47 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight, mainly in the Rostov-on-Don region bordering Ukraine, in an attack that could have targeted, among other things, an aviation factory. “Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed one drone on the territory of the Belgorod region, two in the Kursk region, three in the Volgograd region and 41 in the Rostov region,” the Russian army announced.

Pope Francis has called “Have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate” To end the war in Ukraine “Before things get worse”In an interview on Swiss television broadcast on Saturday.

“I believe the strongest are those who see the situation, think about the people and have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate”He said in an interview with public television RTS in early February, when asked about the debate in Ukraine about the way forward. “Negotiate is a courageous word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not working, have the courage to negotiate”He added, in an apparent allusion to kyiv.

The head of the Catholic Church recalled that there were “many” actors “Willing to play mediators”, “Turkey for example”. On Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was ready to host a Russia-Ukraine peace summit if necessary, receiving his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul.

In the first weeks of the war, Turkey organized peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, which failed. She hopes to be able to relaunch the Russian offensive more than two years after the start, when the Kremlin maintains a numerical advantage over its adversary and support from Kiev’s Western allies is running out of steam.

“Don’t be shy to negotiate before things get worse”Pope underlined.