Live from markets: Total Energy, Caring, Dassault Aviation, Score, Virback, Crowdstrike, 888, DHL… – 03/06/2024

Every morning, the Zonebourse team identifies and summarizes significant information related to listed companies around the world, to capture key news at the start of the trading day. The content includes one part on France and another on key international markets, particularly American companies, and key European markets (UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain) and Asia-Pacific.

in France

Results of the company (comments are given directly and do not prejudge the evolution of the securities)

Dassault Aviation publishes rise in adjusted profit.

Scor generates a net profit of €812 million in 2023 and proposes a dividend of EUR 1.80.

Tikehau strengthens its collection in 2023 and confirms its 2026 objectives.

Important (and not so important) announcements

Total Energy is strengthening its presence in the Orange Basin with a new offshore exploration permit.

Caring is placing a €1.75 billion bond in two tranches of 8 years (3.375%) and 12 years (3.625%).

Stellantis launched the all-electric Dodge Daytona.

Schneider Electric is launching a capital increase reserved for its employees.

Virback has a leading position in Japan thanks to the acquisition of Sasaeah.

Innate Pharma, TransGene and GenSite will present preliminary data at medical conferences.

Enertime submitted two applications to the INDUDECARB call for projects.

Small angle of dilution: The listing of Pharnext has been suspended.

Key releases of the day: Orapi, Akinops, Altamir, Manitou, Implant, GL Events, CGG, Infotel, DBV Technologies, Tikehou…

In the big world

Company results (comments are given directly and do not prejudge the evolution of securities, except for post-session exchanges in the United States, which generally reflect trends well)

AIB Group will return 1.7 billion euros to its shareholders after extraordinary profits.

CrowdStrike is up 24% after its accounts out of the session.

DHL notes sharp decline in profits and is cautious. Dividends are maintained and the share buyback program is strengthened.

Indra sees its profits rise due to rising defense spending in Europe.

Legal & General wants to increase its dividend by 5% for the year 2024.

Simrise 2023 profit beat estimates and forecasts 20% margin in 2024.

Temenos has postponed the publication of its annual report until April 15.

Important (and not so important) announcements

ExxonMobil and its partners are closing in on a deal for an LNG facility off the coast of Italy, according to Reuters.

Some London Stock Exchange shareholders (including Thomson Reuters, GIC and York) are putting up 21.5 million shares. LSE will buy part of it.

888 Holdings is considering selling or discontinuing some of its activities in the United States.

Bayer wins glyphosate lawsuit in United States.

Sandoz receives FDA approval for biosimilars of anti-bone resorber.

Ethiopian Airlines orders eight Boeings

Sanlorenzo completes acquisition of Simpson Marine.

A far-left activist group, the Volcano Group, has claimed responsibility for the fire that shut down Tesla’s German factory.

Zehnder fully acquired Caladair.

EQT-owned Galderma Dermatology Group is looking to raise $2.3 billion during its IPO in Zurich.

Key releases of the day: DHL Group, Legal & General, Dassault Aviation, Jeronimo Martins, Simrise, Constellation Software, Fastenal Company, Brown-Forman… Full agenda here.