Linux has never been so popular, a free operating system breaks records

Linux is reaching new heights of popularity. Free operating systems are breaking records in operating system market share, growing since the end of 2020. This increase has been increasingly significant since the launch of Windows 11: a coincidence?

Penguin, symbol of Linux

Without promotion or marketing, Linux continues on its way. And it works only on the strength of free software, which also allows Linux to surpass the performance of Windows 11. Statcounter, a website that tracks the market share of various software, has proof of this: Of the desktop operating systems on the software market, Linux distributions now exceed 4%. A record.

And that’s without cheating! ChromeOS, which actually hides the distribution of Linux, is not counted in these figures. Statcounter shows that the share of machines running Linux has been steadily increasing since the end of 2020. After the free operating system it has only 1.53% share of the desktop computer market. It is now at 4.03%. A great performance that definitely won’t stop there.

Windows 11 hardware requirements make Linux happy

Windows 11 probably has something to do with this unprecedented success of Linux. Indeed, Microsoft was the first to introduce support for the TPM 2.0 chip. At the launch of its current operating system. This requirement can be overcome with a simple trick, but it doesn’t bode well for users wanting to switch to Linux.

Scheduled for 2024, Windows 11 runs 24H2 update point Home: Microsoft will tighten CPU requirements for Windows 11. While most PCs will of course be compatible with the update requirements, machines older than 2011 will have no choice. To switch to Linux.

Indeed, this update should be deployed in a time frame that coincides with the end of free support for Windows 10. It’s hard to believe that users of Microsoft’s previous OS would choose to pay for security updates. Then they will have two options: switch to Linux or send their PC to the landfill.

Or three, by converting their machine into a Chromebook, as Google wants. However, the Mountain View operating system is probably not as exemplary as Linux when it comes to respecting personal data. Installing it via USB key is about the same complexity as installing Linux, so why not choose a free OS that offers more features?