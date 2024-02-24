Link found between ADHD, depression and hypersexuality

Read Time: 2 min – Spotted on Futurism

A new scientific study sheds additional light on attention deficit disorder with or without hyperactivity (ADHD) – which affects nearly 2 million people in France. A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders reports and conducted by Italian psychology researchers shows a link between this neurodevelopmental disorder, depressive symptoms and hypersexuality.

To reach this conclusion, scientists analyzed the results of tests and questionnaires obtained from 309 participants aged 18 to 79, both men and women, some of whom suffered from ADHD. The results are clear: thoughts and acts of “compulsive sexuality” (a human sexual behavior that results in a constant and persistent search for sexual pleasure) are increased in participants diagnosed as suffering from depressive, manic or ADHD.

Impulse, a major factor

How to explain this link? Scientists have their own idea. The main factor, they say, remains impulsivity, which people with ADHD and hypersexuality struggle with.

And depression in all of this? Studies show that people suffering from depression may use sex to calm or relieve stress. So not impulsively, but as self-medication. “Strong negative emotions and emotional regulation difficulties trigger sexual behavior, which is used as an emotion-based coping strategy”The researchers explained to PsyPost.

Although the study is based on a small number of participants, it allows us to understand a little more about ADHD, the most common neurodevelopmental disorder in France. A disorder that is often misdiagnosed, and which can have multiple consequences on the personal and professional life of patients.