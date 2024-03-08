Lille cruised to qualification by beating Sturm Graz in the first leg of the round of 16.

Thanks to his double, Jonathan David may have already sent Los Angeles into the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League. We will have to be serious in the return match at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium on Thursday, March 14, but Lille can already plan for the next round, on the lawn of the Austrians at Sturm Graz, on Thursday, March 7, thanks to their big win. Round of 16 first leg (3-0). In the Merkur Arena, formerly known as the Arnold-Schwarzenegger Stadium after the Austrian actor born near Graz, the northern club played Terminator.

In the lead role, Jonathan David, So. The Canadian striker definitely came out in the 63rd minute, but throughout the first hour, all cameras were focused on him. It was he who gave Losk the benefit of a great serve from young Ayyub Bouaddi (16) in the first period (28th). David then confirmed Lille’s dominance by widening the gap after returning from the locker room, following a shot from Haakon Haraldsson that crashed onto the crossbar (51st).

Gems of Zagrova

A double to confirm a good start to 2024, but also some doubts: Jonathan David could have offered his team a more advantageous view before the return match, had he not lost his two duels with Vitezslav Jarosz, Sturm goalkeeper (49th). , 56th). For the prize for best achievement of the evening, the Canadian was however beaten by Aidan Zegrova, who pulled a magnificent curling shot off the hat that ended its course into the top corner of Sturm Graz (71st).

The Austrian club, unbeaten so far in 2024, still posed some problems for the Lille defence, but Lucas Chevalier responded with two saves (37th, 79th). Yet the Mastiff goalkeeper counted on his crossbar to parry Otar Kaitishvili’s strike (61st). Lille leaves Austria with a good job feeling and one foot in the next round. For the first time in its history, a northern club reached the quarter-finals of a European competition.