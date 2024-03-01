Lidl offers you the Parkside Mini Garden Greenhouse for less than €35!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Growing your favorite vegetables and herbs in a greenhouse involves a certain level of rigor, as the plants must be monitored. Lidl has got the message and is offering you this mini garden greenhouse to recreate the ideal conditions for your plants to grow.

What are the strong points of a mini garden greenhouse?

When you garden in a greenhouse, the changing seasons are much less abrupt and allow you to focus on your crops. Without worrying about variables like frost which can seriously harm them.

to read

Ikea: Make your nights better with the SLÖJSILJA duvet cover at an exceptional price!



Growing your plants in a greenhouse Brings together all the conditions necessary for their development, but also facilitates their circulationWhich results in more productivity.

Inside the greenhouse, Risk of cryptogamic diseases decreases. However, you must control the humidity level so that your young plants are not cooked or surprised by mildew if your plants are too close together.

If you have room for a greenhouse on your windowsill or balcony, this one from Lidl is for you.

Mini Garden Greenhouse by Parkside

With high insulation value and remarkable translucency, this garden greenhouse will provide your plants with Ideal conditions for their development.

to read

Amazon: Arm yourself with GRÜNTEK pruning shears for less than 25 € for clean, easy cutting!



Easy to assemble and suitable for growing young plants, this installation Features double-wall, unbreakable and UV-resistant polycarbonate plate glazing.

with a length of 100 cm, 30 cm high and 60 cm deepYou are sure to have the space you need to diversify your crops.

with Its 3-layer, wind-resistant ventilation windows as well as its 8 ground stakesYour plants will be Stability necessary for development Also fresh air when the temperature is mild.

You can control the growth of your crops at any time Four layers of lid opening and make necessary changes.

to read

Lidl: Revolutionize your home with a Silvercrest steam cleaner for less than €20!



The greenhouse mainly Made of aluminum and plastic with a corrosion-resistant frame Letting you not worry about the vagaries of climate or humidity.

Note that PARKSIDE also provides A set of growing containers that will go perfectly with this mini garden greenhouse.

Find the PARKSIDE Mini Garden Greenhouse at Lidl for Priced at €34.99