Lidl kicks off the barbecue season with this 2-in-1 electric appliance – Tuxboard

Lidl is offering a 2-in-1 electric barbecue for sale that doesn’t take up much space and really has it all!

Lidl is one such brand that is becoming a hit with the audience. And for good reason, it offers many products suitable for everyday life. She has too Open for barbecue season.

Lidl launches long awaited product

At that time, Lidl was a brand that only specialized in food. It was possible to find many products at low prices. But over time, she decided to evolve.

Indeed, the brand is diversifying into many areas. Textiles, hi-tech, decoration, furniture and even home appliances, it offers everything. Consumers need for daily life.

At this time of the year, there is one product that consumers have been eagerly waiting for. It’s all about barbecue. Indeed, when sunny days come, many people want to keep some nets.

There is nothing better than enjoying the sun while barbecuing with friends or family. You still have a barbecue. Please note that Lidl has decided to offer very affordable prices.

Indeed, the German firm has a barbecue with which you will prepare your best dishes at home. And for good reason, that Suitable for various spaces and very easy to use.

The perfect barbecue for the season

This barbecue has a 5-legged base that provides stability and good height for use in the garden or patio. It’s a barbecue, too Removable if you want to put it on the table.

The Lidl barbecue is powerful. In fact, it also has 5 temperature levels. It is very solid, as it was made with quality materials. Temperature control is achieved with an easy-to-use and easy-to-read rotary regulator.

Its grill is made of high quality cast aluminum and has a durable non-stick coating. This is so that your food does not stick and the taste is always preserved.

There is a barbecue put on sale by Lidl An iron that conducts heat well. This allows you to get perfect preparations with good texture. One thing is for sure, it is a very positive point.

To keep the heat in and cook the food evenly, this design has a removable lid. It is an accessory that allows you to lock in heat and cook food more easily.

A product at a very affordable price

This barbecue, on sale by Lidl, includes heat-insulating handles that allow you to move it from one place to another. And bring it to the table too and let the guests choose what they want to put on their plate.

It is a design that also includes a removable grease trap to ensure easy cleaning and you can always keep it clean. This is barbecue Also a removable thermostat.

All with a control light that acts as an indicator and has overheating protection to avoid unexpected accidents.

With a stable and resistant structure, the barbecue holds food well for perfect cooking. The maximum power of this Lidl barbecue is 2400W. Also note that it measures approximately 56 x 43 x 27 cm.

If you wish to purchase this product, please note that it will be required Spend an amount of 99.99 euros. An affordable price for a high quality item that you can find on the brand’s website.