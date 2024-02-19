Lidl is relaunching its famous SILVERCREST pastry robot for less than €60!

Share, it’s good for morale!

If you’re looking for a pastry robot without breaking the bank, Lidl is your go-to place. Indeed, the German brand has decided to put its famous Silvercrest pastry robot back on sale as part of a huge promotional offer on kitchen appliances.

Lidl’s Silvercrest Pastry Robot: Simplify your life in the kitchen!

Previously reserved for professionals, the pastry robot has become widely available in recent years, becoming A must have in many homes.

to read

Leclerc: Get your garden ready for spring with this 4-in-1 multifunctional tool!



This wonderful device can be considered a real culinary assistant, providing A range of features that simplify the preparation of your dishesSweet and delicious.

Whether preparing soft bread, brioche or pizza, This ingenious tool turns those tedious tasks into child’s playLets you enjoy cooking.

This encourages you to unleash your creativity to treat your family to gourmet creations.

For a pastry robot worthy of the name, the model offered by Lidl, equipped with multiple features, will fulfill all your baking needs.

to read

Lidl: Get this Parkside Heat Gun for under €12!



Take advantage of an exceptional offer on the Silvercrest Pastry Robot from Lidl

A pastry robot is an essential companion for all cooking enthusiasts. Able to transform every culinary experience into a true feast, this appliance deserves your full attention.

Good news! The Lidl brand is once again being offered for sale Its famous SILVERCREST pastry robot on February 22.

equipped with600 watt motorThis robot ensures optimum performance while mixing and kneading.

It is also equipped Rotating arm with release buttonMakes changing accessories easy.

to read

Leclerc: Take advantage of 35% off ALTHEA Garden Greenhouse now!



Anti-splash coverEquipped with a filling opening, allowing you to add ingredients without a mess.

Pulse function Ensures easy speed adjustment by providing precise control over the process.

with Its stainless steel bowl with a capacity of 5 litersIt is possible to prepare large quantities of dough.

The brand’s website makes it clear Essential Baking Accessories The robot will be supplied with, ie: a flat beater, a whisk and a dough hook, all of which are dishwasher compatible.

to read

Cdiscount: Take on your outdoor projects for less with this geotextile garden!



For the price, it is fixed For only 59 euros instead of 69.99 euros, which represents a decrease of 15%. So what are you waiting for!