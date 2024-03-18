Lidl has slashed the price of this parkside essential for all DIY enthusiasts – Tuxboard

Once again, Lidl has caused a sensation by releasing this Parkside cordless screwdriver for less than 30 euros!

The Parkside Range is a sensation

Lidl Knows how to differentiate itself from its competitors! The discount brand offers all kinds of products at low prices, with a consensus-approved gift.

Among the hit products, there is undoubtedly one from the Parkside range. Oh yes! The firm offers everything, be it for DIY, gardening or batteries.

Regarding gardening, Lidl declares loud and clear: ” We share your passion for gardening, which is why we offer products tailored to your needs to help you practice responsible and environmentally friendly gardening. »

As for DIY, the brand promises that its “ The DIY range will keep you well-equipped for jobs big and small. » And for the batteries, she announced heavy items:

“One of our batteries can power several gardening and DIY machines. Practical for all your work! » Therefore, you can find cordless tools that offer more autonomy.

For example, there is a cordless drill, which makes movement easier. And that’s not all! Because there are also hand tools which are very practical. There are many of them! Screwdrivers, staplers, pliers, etc.

So you understand, the Parkside range caters to all your needs for manual work. this week, Lidl A cordless screwdriver is on sale that combines lightness and ergonomics.

Whether you are an amateur DIYer or a professional, this product will satisfy you. In this kit, Lidl Also sells interchangeable tips for more flexibility and precision in all your projects.

Parkside Lidl cordless screwdriver for less than 30 euros

This parkside screwdriver has a bit with adjustable output torque. This is perfect for handling delicate screws and materials that are a bit more fragile.

And that’s not all! Because there is also an angled tip for reaching hard to reach areas. Not forgetting the cutting tip which helps to work with cardboard, cloth, leather or other soft materials.

Lidl Another tip used on the edge also sells. The weight of this cordless screwdriver is 378 grams. It has an automatic blocking system. This is ideal for facilitating manual screwdrivering and changing bits.

And that’s not all! Because there are also LED work lights. You will have more visibility even in low light conditions. To make it easier to use, Lidl Features a non-slip softgrip handle.

This device Lidl The PAS D7 has a lithium-ion battery. Its recharge time is very fast. In fact, it is 60 minutes long and measures 15.2 x 4.3 x 11.4 cm. Please note that its idle speed is 200 rpm.

In total there are 26 bits of 25mm, two bits of 50mm. As well as extensions and USB charging cables for various bits. Attention! Because the charger is not included.

So, this product from the discount firm has it all! It provides superior performance for fast and accurate work. Now let’s talk about its price! It’s only €29.99. A very good deal isn’t it!