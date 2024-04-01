Lidl has a multifunctional grill device for a successful evening with friends – the Tuxboard

Lidl has unveiled its latest good deal of the moment. This is a raclette machine that is ultra-fast and available at a low price!

It has been many days Spring has arrived in France, but the temperature is not too high and the sun is shy. So the raclette season is not over. Lidl knows this well.

Lidl unveils its best deals

To the delight of cheese lovers, Lidl has decided to sell a raclette machine at a very affordable price. And at least we can say that it is a device that will not fail to appeal to many consumers.

This 800 W raclette machine is ideal for many preparations. It will allow you to roast, brown vegetables, meat, fish, but also any other everyday food.

To make these tasks easier, it is a device put up for sale by Lidl that also has a removable aluminum pallet. This will allow Make cleaning this device even easier.

Additionally, it is a device unveiled by the brand that has an on and off switch with an indicator light. It also has a stainless steel resistance which makes it very resistant and durable.

Its non-slip feet will allow you to place it wherever you want. You don’t have to worry about its lack of stability because it has no trouble staying stable wherever you decide to place it.

A perfect raclette machine for the season

As if that wasn’t enough, the plastic spatula included in your purchase kit can be washed in the dishwasher. The product also comes with six mini non-stick pans in which Food does not stick.

The device, sold by Lidl, weighs 1.5 kg. Its cable is about 100 cm which will allow you to plug it into an outlet without problems. You can always add extensions if needed.

Please note that this product is available at a very affordable price. In fact, you won’t need to spend a lot of money to buy this raclette machine. Generation Offered for 24.99 euros.

In its catalog, Lidl also puts on sale a fondue appliance with a power of 1400 W. This is another, slightly more complete option that will allow you to cook all the products you need.

This is another appliance used for browning and grilling vegetables, meat and fish. The main difference it presents is that it can also be made with ingredients you have on the go Use for dipping in fondue.

Ideal product for fondue

This Lidl appliance has a capacity of 1.6 liters and the grill measures 42 x 2 x 23.1 centimeters. It features a fondue plate and steel bowl covered in high quality aluminum with ILAG brand non-stick coating.

It also has resistance and has a stainless steel reflector. Its feet are also non-slip for more stability. This device Sold with many products.

This is the case for fondue sticks, fondue bowls, splash guards, plastic spatulas, but also plates. Please note that all of these items are dishwasher safe.

The set also includes eight mini non-stick pans, a plastic spatula and a fondue fork. If you want to get this device, you will need Spend an amount of 59.99 euros.