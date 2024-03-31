LFL Spring Split: We know the poster for the Grand Final that will take place in Boulogne-Billancourt!

BDS Academy vs Karmine Corp Blue: BDS teaches Karmine a lesson

It was This spring split playoffs between the first two of the regular season. It was a highly anticipated match between two teams that have offered us a very good League of Legends since the beginning of the year.

The first match draft is pretty classic, except for Aurelian Soul for Riker (not the most common, even if the pick comes back a little bit) and Blitzcrank of Flashy on the botlane.

Thanks to Kalista/Ashe, BDS puts a lot of pressure on Karmine’s botlane. very quickly, Both teams focus on the bottom of the map, Because we think this is where the tipping point will be. BDS Academy wins this game. The pressure has been very strong for several minutes, andThe callist/flesh couple breaks up. Carmine Corp tries to respond by keeping all of its forces in the botlane but the BDS responds in full. After that, BDS manifests itself by quietly chaining the dragon. Carmine players can’t do anything about it, and apart from stealing from Linkas on the first Baron Nashor (badly managed by BDS), Carmine lost in 33 minutes against the well-established BDS.

For the second game, KCB remains on the red side. For both teams, we have fairly standard drafts. This time the opening game is going well for Casey. Players fight a lot, the match is balanced. However, gradually, BDSA gains an edge over its rival. Rotation on the map is better managed, making it possible to effectively respond to Carmine attacks. BDS finds itself more regularly in numerical superiority, which is used very well. Skewmond’s Vi is everywhere, The former Aegis player is in superb form. Well aided by Perus (his support), Scumand makes good commitments. Finally BDSA took a break in the 25th minute of the game When the two creations fight over the new dragon. After that, the Swiss structure ended the match very quickly. once again, The KC draft leaves little room for error, And once behind, it is very difficult to play.

The third match is more balanced, Mentor dominates the topplane, BDSA wins boatside. During the first minutes of the match, Both the teams come face to face Until the BDS team fight made a difference. Callist’s cog’maw is well-enjoyed, he can’t play. BDSA are better than their opponents of the day, in all areas of the game. After 31 minutes during which Carmine is fighting well, BDSA celebrates its 15th win in a row. Thanks for this, The BDS Academy validates its ticket to the main event of the EMEA Masters and the LFL Grand Final in Boulogne-Billancourt.

Gentle Mats vs Vitality B: The Mats continue their momentum

A lower bracket matchup between two teams buoyed by their respective victories during Round 1 of the playoffs.

For drafts, Gentle Mates focus more on scaling compared to the more aggressive selection of Vitality Bees. During the first minutes of the match, the logic of the drafts is respected, the vitality bee takes advantage by dominating the bottom side of the map. Gentle mates scale while biding his time. The moment came in the 18th minute of the game, when the Vitality support stand was caught in the midlane. His teammates then decide to compete in a 4v5 to capture the dragon by the Mets. They punish this mistake which is costly in vitality. Now with their composition scaling, The Gentle Mates take control of the match. In a slow-paced game, the Dragons come after allies who manage their meager advantage well. In the 35th minute, Gentle Mets managed to secure the elder after a close battle between the two teams, with Ika’s team going ahead with Baron Nashor. Armed with this powerful double buff, the Mets win this first match.

During the second encounter, Vitality B attempts a Nilah/Blitzcrank on the botlane. The Bao/Camellius duo plays this move very well, and shuts down any possibility of snowballing on the Vitality botlane. The condition does not work at all, And the second match quickly slips out of Vitality’s hands. Mets’ Snowball is slow, but clean and efficient. For several minutes, Czajek keeps his team’s hopes alive, but he can’t stop Eika from leading his team to victory. After New Elder+Baron, Gentle Mates won 2 matches of this BO5 in 36 minutes.

The third game in the series is the bloodiest. From the 2nd minute, Gentle Mets dived on Xeri De Jopa who was immediately in trouble. Vitality B’s poor advertising would make two mistakes that would cost his team dearly. The first time, when he didn’t join his team that is fighting in his forest, and the second time when he was captured moments after the clash. The match is bloody, with many killings on both sides, but gradually the gentle mats fall apart. Following in the footsteps of White and Camillius, allies will snowball this meeting very quickly. In 25 minutes of play, Gentle Mates finished the match and qualified for the EMEA Masters.

The formation of Squeezie, Gotaga and Brawks will face Karmine Corp for a spot in the main event and LFL Grand Finals.

Carmine Corp Blue vs Gentle Mates: The Blue Wall is too strong for the Gentle Mates

A highly anticipated match between two structures with well-known influencers on the French scene. It’s a meeting between the Gentle Mates who are riding high after two great wins against BK ROG and Vitality Bee. For its part, Carmine Corp is coming out of a BO5 where it was largely dominated by BDSA in very good shape.

The first moments of the match are fairly quiet. Gentle mats are making some gains, but nothing alarming yet. Ika’s team snowball will really start during the first neutral objectives. Gentle Mates’ Rumble/Maokai/Rail combo is very strong, And nothing can stop it. Carmine sees that she can’t win a team fight Gentle mat toplaner falls, But his team secures Nashor. Baron’s powerplay is quickly stopped by a blue wall that captures Ika who has separated herself from her team quite a bit. This only delays the inevitable. The Rumble/Maokai/Rail trio is very powerful and Karmine can’t do anything about it. After 30 minutes, with good resistance, Gentle Mates got the first point in this BO5.

After this defeat, Carmine Corp Blue will wake up. We adapt to the draft, And the KCB jungle/supp duo will catch fire. The following three seats have the same syllabus. In the wake of Lincas and the flesh, Karmin will play more aggressively. We do not hesitate to punish the placement errors of Gentle Mates players, especially White who will find BO5 continuations particularly difficult. Gentle mats drafts become impossible to play, once behind, And Carmine players have understood this well. During the following three games, Carmine Corp quickly took control of the match, leading from the first moments. Gentle Mates can’t keep up anymore In which there has been a lot of momentum. Carmine strung together three controlled wins in 30 minutes of play, Leaving no hope of a comeback for the Gentle Mates, who must bow to someone stronger than them.

La Carmine won 3-1 against Gentle Mets and will play in the LFL Grand Final in Boulogne-Billancourt on 5 April. The Carmine Corp Blue players will be eager for revenge against BDS Academy who defeated them earlier in the week.