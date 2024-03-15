LFL Spring Split: Qualify for Playoffs at End of Suspense!

Final regular season rankings

Vitality goes to Top 4, Gentle Mates Wire

For several weeks now, BDS.A and KCB have qualified for the playoffs. For this last week, the two academic teams could not switch places. BDS.A in the first, KCB in the second. They still made sure to win their 2 matches of the week. They will find themselves in the playoffs in the winner’s bracket.

If BKR and GO were also already qualified, The challenge was to get a better position during the playoffs. Finishing third allows you to pick your opponent in Round 1 of the Final Stage. In this game, It was BKR who took the upper hand. 2-0 with a great week, BKR gains some confidence before entering the playoffs. In stark contrast to GO which has been underperforming for 3 weeks (1 win for 5 losses). worse, GO also accepts its fourth place for vitality in great form. This does not bode well for the playoffs.

A few weeks ago, Vitality was a disorganized team, with multiple individual talents, but the collective chemistry not quite in place. A bootcamp later, The team came back transformed, and have continued to impress ever since. We think The team is more cohesive, and there is complete trust in all individuals. In a virtuous circle for several weeks, Victory follows one another, So qualifying for the playoffs is logical. At the wire, Vitality took fourth place from the moribund GO.

It was the LFL’s last week’s duel, a distance duel between the Solari and the Gentle Mets. For the last place in the playoffs, Solari had to win one of his two matches (against BKR and VIT.B), Allies had to do the same (against KCB and GO). During the first day, both contestants lost, Everything was decided on the final day of the regular season. Solari lost to Vitality B, so the fate of the “team of friends” was up to GO.

Unfortunately for Solari, The Gentle Mats, under the leadership of their midlaner and captain, Ika, wake up during this crucial match. Gentle Mates defeat GO in difficulty, and Takes away the last qualifying spot in the playoffs. Companions will be chosen, in the evening, By BKR, Vit.B will face GO in the first round of playoffs.

For Gameword, the odds were slim at the start of the week. A win against the Aegis kept hope alive for a day, as the next day, a loss against KC took away all chances of qualification.

Team du Sud ends its final week of the Spring Split 0-2, But we can say that she must have tried everything to move up in the rankings.

For its part, the Aegis continue their losing streak with two additional losses, Changes are expected for the Summer Split.